Travel: Pikes Peak, Rio Grande Gorge and Rocky Mountain National Park

Pikes Peak is the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, 12 miles west of downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. The mountain is named in honor of American explorer Zebulon Pike (though he was unable to reach the summit). The summit is higher than any point in the United States east of its longitude.











The Rio Grande Gorge is approximately 50 miles in length. While it is 200 feet deep near the border, the gorge plunges down 800 feet, farther to the south. It’s New Mexico’s answer to the Grand Canyon.



















Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the country. With majestic peaks in every direction, wildlife roaming the valleys and some of the most incredible outdoor adventures on the planet, it is no wonder more than three million people flock to the park each year.