Travel: Sandia Tramway, Santa Fe, The Summit and Vail

The Sandia Peak Tramway is an aerial tramway located adjacent to Albuquerque, New Mexico. It stretches from the northeast edge of the city to the crestline of the Sandia Mountains and has the world’s third longest single span. It is the longest aerial tram in the America.

























Santa Fe, is the capital of New Mexico. It is the fourth-largest city in New Mexico and was founded in 1610 as capital of Nuevo México, which makes it the oldest state capital in the United States. It is considered one of the world’s great art cities, due to its many art galleries and installations.

Vail, is home to Vail Ski Resort, the largest ski mountain in Colorado