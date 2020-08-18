MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Sandia Tramway, Santa Fe, The Summit and Vail

Travel: Sandia Tramway, Santa Fe, The Summit and Vail

The Sandia Peak Tramway is an aerial tramway located adjacent to Albuquerque, New Mexico. It stretches from the northeast edge of the city to the crestline of the Sandia Mountains and has the world’s third longest single span. It is the longest aerial tram in the America.

Santa Fe, is the capital of New Mexico. It is the fourth-largest city in New Mexico and was founded in 1610 as capital of Nuevo México, which makes it the oldest state capital in the United States. It is considered one of the world’s great art cities, due to its many art galleries and installations.

Vail, is home to Vail Ski Resort, the largest ski mountain in Colorado

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: Pikes Peak, Rio Grande Gorge and Rocky Mountain National Park

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 17, 2020
Read More

Travel: Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde, Molasses Pass and New Mexico State Fair

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 15, 2020
Read More

Travel: Colorado Monument Park, Denver and Garden of the Gods

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 14, 2020
Read More

Travel: Denver Botanical Gardens, Box Canyon

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 13, 2020
Read More

Travel: Albuquerque and Bandolier Park

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 12, 2020
Read More

Travel: Oregon and Seattle

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Travel: Mount Rainier National Park

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 10, 2020
Read More

Travel: Pacific Northwest

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 9, 2020
Read More

Travel: Totems and Alaska

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 8, 2020
Read More