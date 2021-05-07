Trending in May

The month of May is buzzing with news.

For the first time ever, the Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, announced the launch of its virtual hub, Tribeca At Home, an online platform to offer audiences, unable to attend the live, in-person events taking place June 9-20 across New York City this year, a flexible option to join in the fun from the comfort of their couch.

The new Tribeca Online Premieres section will invite festival-goers from around the country the opportunity to share and engage in making the festival experience even more dynamic and accessible to everyone. With a robust lineup of exciting new films, shorts and documentaries planned, the hub will also include an immersive showcase of 14 VR selections, various podcasts and games programming. The carefully curated films listed below will be exclusively available to online audiences in the U.S. only. Podcasts and gaming details to be announced at a later date. Tribeca at Home virtual screenings are available for advance purchase here.

Brownings Fitness has opened a new location in Manhattan in the heart of the Upper East Side on legendary Madison Avenue. The latest facility located at 72nd Street and Madison Avenue is part of the triumphant return of the fitness industry in 2021 to New York City.

Founder and CEO of Brownings Fitness, MaryAnn Browning has revolutionized the health market with a one-of-a-kind wellness company and fitness studio that has an overall mission to help individuals fully embrace a well-rounded lifestyle. The successful program has led to a roster of dedicated clients including celebrities, athletes and notable business professionals.

More than just a location to workout, the newest location offers the specialized Browning Method, which is a training program designed by Mary Ann Browning. It utilizes cardio, strength training, and proper nutrition to change your body shape. It’s unique design and individualized approach that makes it possible to build muscle in places you don’t have muscle, and burn fat in places you do have fat. Browning along with a team of certified trainers and fitness enthusiasts offers private training, massage, sports specific training, Pilates and yoga along with her highly sought-after nutrition program.

Just before giving birth to newborn son Kenna last week, Christina Milian, in partnership with Shipt, treated her mom Carmen Milian to an early surprise day of self-care for Mother’s Day and showed fans how she uses Shipt to help get time back to do what she loves most – like an at home spa day.

Shipt is a time-saving service every mom could use, helping save 52 hours per year. Check out the fun video below. Now through Mother’s Day (5/9), Shipt is offering $50 off any gifted annual Shipt memberships (Reg: $99). Visit here for more details and easily shop from 120+ retailers offered from Shipt.

And finally, brighter days for planning travel are just around the corner, and now thanks to travel app Hotwire goals are about to get a whole lot hotter, too. For those who recently dusted off their travel plans and are ready for a trip that is longer than the few steps from their bed, to their fridge, and their makeshift office desk, Hotwire wants to upgrade their summer by filling it with five-star hotel stays–$15,000 worth to be exact.

Hotwire aims to give every traveler a year-round reason to celebrate by enabling them to upgrade to a hotel with a better location, better amenities and a better experience for the same price as a plain vanilla room from those other sites. So pack those bags, pull out the shades and enter to win the Hotwire five-star summer before May 14 with three easy steps here.

Cover Art by Photo by Mel Poole on Unsplash