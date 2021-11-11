MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

She Says: Trevor A New Musical About Growing Up Different With Heart and Spirit

The musical Trevor is based on the 1995 Academy Award winning short film of the same name. In 1998, director Peggy Rajski brought fellow filmmakers Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne together and founded The Trevor Project, a 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

Yasmeen Sulieman , Holden William Hagelberger Photo by Joan Marcus Photo by Joan Marcus

Trevor is a positive force of nature with a vivid imagination written by writer Dan Collins, with music by composer Julianne Wick Davis. The book is predictable, the songs serviceable, but the choreography by Josh Prince is thrilling as is the talent on that stage. Orchestrations by Greg Pliska’s are also off the chart and a lot of fun. Marc Bruni’s direction keeps this show at a pace that you never are bored. Donyale Werle sets are fun and campy and this show has a lot of heart.

Trevor begins in 1981 in America, and Trevor (the phenomenal Holden William Hagelberger) lives his life through the songs and statements by Diana Ross (Aeriel Williams). He dreams of show business and believes unless he is in the schools talent show his life is over. His dream sees light when Jr High School jock Pinkie agrees to let him choreograph for the Basketball team. Trevor crushes on Pinkie (Sammy Dell), Pinkie on Frannie (Isabel Medina), Walter (Aryan Simhadri) Trevor’s best friend on Cathy (Alyssa Emily Marvin) and Cathy on Trevor. In the meantime Mary (Echo Deva Picone) and Jason (Diego Lucano) are not too fond of Pinkie’s new association and a misplaced diary become public knowledge.


Holden William Hagelberger and Sammy Dell and Photo by Joan Marcus Photo by Joan Marcus

His school crush becomes a soul-crushing humiliation, that he almost doesn’t make it through. You cry because this is a child with such self confidence that sends positive vibes to all he meets. When he gets kicked to the curb, you break as his soul is decimated, until a nurse (a sympathetic Aaron Alcaraz) of mercy shows him he is not alone.


Holden William Hagelberger, Sammy Dell and cast Photo by Joan Marcus

Holden William Hagelberger commands the stage and makes you love Trevor. His confidence and demeanor are a joy. This boy is a star in the making.

Alyssa Emily Marvin also knocks it out of the park with “What’s Wrong With You,” the best song in the show. For that matter this whole cast is so talented, energetic and a refreshing look at young performers.

This deeply moving story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Makes you cheer. I want to send all my gay friends to this and watch them fall in love.

Trevor A New Musical: Theatre 42, 422 West 42nd St.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

