Tri-State Area’s Little Monsters Can Join The Newest Fall Family Event With Exclusive 4D LEGO® Halloween Movie & More

Westchester and New Jersey’s newest Halloween party built for kids is creating a BOOtastic way to play with LEGO® bricks and features the all new LEGO 4D Movie: The Great Monster Chase! From September 23 – November 1, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester’s new Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party will bring little monsters from all around to enjoy family fun this Halloween season at the ultimate indoor LEGO playground. LEGOLAND® Discovery Center New Jersey’s event kicks off on September 26th. Families at LGEOLAND Discovery Center Westchester can enjoy many activities including:

All-New LEGO® 4D Halloween Movie: The Great Monster Chase featuring exciting 4D effects throughout and is exclusive to LEGOLAND Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND Parks.

A Hauntingly Fun MINILAND: LEGOLAND Discovery Center’s MINILAND transforms into a hauntingly fun area where you can try to spot all the extra Halloween scenes. Dare find them all!

Boo-tiful Halloween Builds: No trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center during October is complete without building seasonal LEGO models!

Miniland Monster Hunt: Find all the monsters that have hidden in Miniland and bring the Monster Band back to together for a reward!

Monster Garden: Guests can create pumpkin mosaics to rock out the monster garden area. Even help with a giant pumpkin build all part of the LEGO pumpkin patch

Monster House: The bare bones of the house are in place, now guests can add their own terrifying touches to make the Monster House a home

Halloween Decorating: Guests can use LEGO Dots to make your own unique Halloween décor or patterns

Monsters Kitchen: Enjoy terrifyingly delicious new treats, like a Halloween- themed Hot Chocolate Bar, only at the LEGO Café during Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party

Get in on the Monster Party with the help of a LEGOtastic Drum Set!

Crazy Cool Costumes: Costume contests are held daily. LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome to dress in their Halloween best!

Brick-or-Treat Trails: Kids can brick-or-treat for LEGO pieces! At the end they’ll have the pieces they need to complete their very own mini-witch to take home!

Families at LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey can enjoy many activities including:

Miniland Monster Hunt: Find all the monsters that have hidden in Miniland and bring the Monster Band back to together for a reward!

Monster House: The bare bones of the house are in place, now guests can add their own terrifying touches to make the Monster House a home

Monsters Kitchen: Enjoy terrifyingly delicious new treats, like a Halloween- themed Hot Chocolate Bar, only at the LEGO Café during Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party

For more Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party event information, attraction hours and ticket prices, visit Westchester and New Jersey ’s websites.

