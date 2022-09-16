Tri-State Area’s Little Monsters Can Join The Newest Fall Family Event With Exclusive 4D LEGO® Halloween Movie & More

Westchester and New Jersey’s newest Halloween party built for kids is creating a BOOtastic way to play with LEGO® bricks and features the all new LEGO 4D Movie: The Great Monster Chase! From September 23 – November 1, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester’s new Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party will bring little monsters from all around to enjoy family fun this Halloween season at the ultimate indoor LEGO playground. LEGOLAND® Discovery Center New Jersey’s event kicks off on September 26th. Families at LGEOLAND Discovery Center Westchester can enjoy many activities including:
- All-New LEGO® 4D Halloween Movie: The Great Monster Chase featuring exciting 4D effects throughout and is exclusive to LEGOLAND Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND Parks.
- A Hauntingly Fun MINILAND: LEGOLAND Discovery Center’s MINILAND transforms into a hauntingly fun area where you can try to spot all the extra Halloween scenes. Dare find them all!
- Boo-tiful Halloween Builds: No trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center during October is complete without building seasonal LEGO models!
- Miniland Monster Hunt: Find all the monsters that have hidden in Miniland and bring the Monster Band back to together for a reward!
- Monster Garden: Guests can create pumpkin mosaics to rock out the monster garden area. Even help with a giant pumpkin build all part of the LEGO pumpkin patch
- Monster House: The bare bones of the house are in place, now guests can add their own terrifying touches to make the Monster House a home
- Halloween Decorating: Guests can use LEGO Dots to make your own unique Halloween décor or patterns
- Monsters Kitchen: Enjoy terrifyingly delicious new treats, like a Halloween- themed Hot Chocolate Bar, only at the LEGO Café during Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party
- Get in on the Monster Party with the help of a LEGOtastic Drum Set!
- Crazy Cool Costumes: Costume contests are held daily. LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome to dress in their Halloween best!
- Brick-or-Treat Trails: Kids can brick-or-treat for LEGO pieces! At the end they’ll have the pieces they need to complete their very own mini-witch to take home!
Families at LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey can enjoy many activities including:
For more Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party event information, attraction hours and ticket prices, visit Westchester and New Jersey’s websites.
About LEGOLAND® Discovery CenterAt LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, families with children aged 3 to 10 can enjoy a world of creativity, color and building fun in the ultimate indoor LEGO® playground. With features including landmarks made from nearly 1.5 million LEGO bricks in the MINILAND® attraction to fun and exciting LEGO themed rides like Kingdom Quest. Then watch as your favorite LEGO characters come to life in the 4D Cinema. Get hands-on with the thousands of LEGO bricks in themed build and play areas where kids’ imaginations can run wild with the endless possibilities that LEGO play offers. Adults must be accompanied by children to enter. Visit legolanddiscoverycenter.com for more information. There are additional LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in: Arizona, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City, Michigan, Philadelphia, and San Antonio, USA; Toronto, Canada; Manchester, UK; Berlin and Oberhausen, Germany; Istanbul, Turkey; Osaka and Tokyo, Japan; and Shanghai, China.
