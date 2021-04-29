Tribeca Festival Announces Immersive Line-Up

The 2021 Tribeca Festival™, presented by AT&T, today announced the line-up for Tribeca Immersive, a leading incubator for innovation and a global stage where top creators choose to debut their latest work. With Tribeca At Home and in-person experiences at outdoor venues across New York City, Tribeca Immersive will showcase cinematic and cutting-edge virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and participatory experiences by top artists who push the boundaries of storytelling with technology. The 2021 Tribeca Festival runs June 9-20.

Three unique sections of immersive content, some in-person and some virtual, are a part of Tribeca Immersive this year. For the at-home audience, VR experiences can be accessed via the Museum of Other Realities* (reaching a global audience for those with VR headsets). For those able to join the Festival in person this year, free outdoor participatory experiences are available to the New York community (from sculpture, immersive audio, augmented reality and a live participatory performance). Tribeca fans have come to know and love the Storyscapes collection, deeply immersive experiences, seen in-person at Spring Studios (50 Varick Street). Storyscapes projects are eligible for the juried Storyscapes Award presented by AT&T.

“Tribeca Immersive is committed to showcasing the power of new technology as a dynamic vehicle for storytelling,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “The lineup this year will challenge participants to expand what they perceive as “immersive,” with projects both online and in-person.”

“2021 is the most dynamic year yet for Tribeca Immersive, especially as it relates to the diversity of experiences,” said Loren Hammonds, VP, Immersive Programming, Senior Programmer, Film & Immersive. “Attendees, both in-person and online, will experience everything from live AI performers and animated adventures to a location-based augmented reality memorial.”

At this year’s Storyscapes at Spring Studios, juried selections of deeply immersive in-person creations show off new trends and innovative work across multiple mediums that integrate various forms of location-based participation with interactive VR installations. The Storyscapes Award, presented by AT&T, honors artists who bridge the gap between technology and storytelling. Projects up for the award include: Critical Distance (Vision 3), Goliath (Anagram/Floreal), Kusunda (NowHere Media), We Are At Home (Floreal) and Lovebirds of the Twin Towers (Ari Palitz). We will also introduce two additional awards this season, in the form of Best Immersive Narrative and Best Creative Nonfiction Experience.

The immersive experience industry faced many challenges this past year. Yet the community was able to create innovative, fun, and thought-provoking content. The selections for the Tribeca Festival Immersive program exemplify the determination, commitment and future of the creative community.

Special curated Juneteenth programming highlighted throughout different verticals of the Festival will celebrate voices from the African Diaspora, with special emphasis on African-American artists, performers, filmmakers, and interdisciplinary creators.

*The Museum of Other Realities is available for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality users. Oculus Quest users can access using Oculus Link or the Virtual Desktop application that connects a wireless headset with a VR-ready PC.