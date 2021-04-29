MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Tribeca Festival Announces Immersive Line-Up

Tribeca Festival Announces Immersive Line-Up

The 2021 Tribeca Festival™, presented by AT&T, today announced the line-up for Tribeca Immersive, a leading incubator for innovation and a global stage where top creators choose to debut their latest work. With Tribeca At Home and in-person experiences at outdoor venues across New York City, Tribeca Immersive will showcase cinematic and cutting-edge virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and participatory experiences by top artists who push the boundaries of storytelling with technology. The 2021 Tribeca Festival runs June 9-20.

Three unique sections of immersive content, some in-person and some virtual, are a part of Tribeca Immersive this year. For the at-home audience, VR experiences can be accessed via the Museum of Other Realities* (reaching a global audience for those with VR headsets). For those able to join the Festival in person this year, free outdoor participatory experiences are available to the New York community (from sculpture, immersive audio, augmented reality and a live participatory performance). Tribeca fans have come to know and love the Storyscapes collection, deeply immersive experiences, seen in-person at Spring Studios (50 Varick Street). Storyscapes projects are eligible for the juried Storyscapes Award presented by AT&T.

“Tribeca Immersive is committed to showcasing the power of new technology as a dynamic vehicle for storytelling,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “The lineup this year will challenge participants to expand what they perceive as “immersive,” with projects both online and in-person.”

“2021 is the most dynamic year yet for Tribeca Immersive, especially as it relates to the diversity of experiences,” said Loren Hammonds, VP, Immersive Programming, Senior Programmer, Film & Immersive. “Attendees, both in-person and online, will experience everything from live AI performers and animated adventures to a location-based augmented reality memorial.”

At this year’s Storyscapes at Spring Studios, juried selections of deeply immersive in-person creations show off new trends and innovative work across multiple mediums that integrate various forms of location-based participation with interactive VR installations. The Storyscapes Award, presented by AT&T, honors artists who bridge the gap between technology and storytelling. Projects up for the award include: Critical Distance (Vision 3), Goliath (Anagram/Floreal), Kusunda (NowHere Media), We Are At Home (Floreal) and Lovebirds of the Twin Towers (Ari Palitz). We will also introduce two additional awards this season, in the form of Best Immersive Narrative and Best Creative Nonfiction Experience.

The immersive experience industry faced many challenges this past year. Yet the community was able to create innovative, fun, and thought-provoking content. The selections for the Tribeca Festival Immersive program exemplify the determination, commitment and future of the creative community.

Special curated Juneteenth programming highlighted throughout different verticals of the Festival will celebrate voices from the African Diaspora, with special emphasis on African-American artists, performers, filmmakers, and interdisciplinary creators.

*The Museum of Other Realities is available for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality users. Oculus Quest users can access using Oculus Link or the Virtual Desktop application that connects a wireless headset with a VR-ready PC.

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Jeremy Jordan

What to Watch in The New Year: April 29

Suzanna BowlingApril 29, 2021
Read More

Cuomo Punishing Manhattan and Broadway Yet Again. He Only Cares About Losing a Congressional Seat

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 28, 2021
Read More

MTC’s Neat Flies Beautifully Up High on the Wings of a Dove

RossApril 28, 2021
Read More

Annette Bening, Sara Bareilles, Danny Burstein, Montego Glover & more added to A is For presents Broadway Acts For Women this Sunday May 2nd

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 28

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2021
Read More

Tennessee Rising Brings Live Performance Back to NY

Robert MassimiApril 27, 2021
Read More

Celebrating the Return of Live Theatre. Live in Central Park With Tony & Olivier Award Winner Jane Krakowski and The New York Pops

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2021
Read More

Times Square Art: Times Square Transmissions 2021

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2021
Read More