Tribeca Festival Announces Plans for 20th Anniversary Edition

It’s happening, and you’re invited! In a historic culmination of New York State’s statewide initiative, NY PopsUp, to bring live entertainment back, the Tribeca Festival™, presented by AT&T, announced plans today to transform prominent locations into an expansive 12-day multi-screen outdoor celebration. The event will take place from June 9-20 as the first major film festival held in person bringing filmmakers, artists, storytellers and audiences together under the New York skyline.

“Tribeca Film Festival is insightful, important, and urgent. A revelation,” said award-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.

For its 20th anniversary and in partnership with some of the most iconic outdoor sites, festival-goers will safely gather together once again to celebrate with their fellow New Yorkers as we welcome back the entertainment community. The following venues have been confirmed to take part in the expanded footprint and innovative approach to screening films: Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards (Manhattan); Empire Outlets (Staten Island), and The MetroTech Commons (Brooklyn).

In addition to the venues, Tribeca will host community screenings in all New York City boroughs including the Bronx and Queens using traveling 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country.

“After the 9/11 attacks, the Tribeca Film Festival helped set the stage for New York City’s incredible comeback – and helped spur a new golden age for film and TV production across the five boroughs,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City. “This year the festival is once again shining a spotlight on our city’s resilience and creativity, and just as we’ve done from the start, Bloomberg is glad to support this great tradition, which will once again help lift our city’s spirit.”

“It’s only natural that The Tribeca Film Festival will be among those leading the return of arts and culture, as it has consistently enriched the lives of New Yorkers since its inception, by celebrating and showcasing our city,” said Jessica Lappin, President of the Alliance for Downtown New York. “This year’s festival at The Battery is just the beginning, as Lower Manhattan continues to develop as a new center of gravity for the arts.”

Since its founding twenty years ago to help revitalize lower Manhattan through the arts, Tribeca has created opportunities and championed emerging storytellers. The tradition will continue this year with diverse programming, immersive exhibitions, games, films, concerts and a commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, which will fall on Closing Night for the first time.

“Our collaboration with Tribeca allows us to utilize our innovative technology, to connect audiences with underrepresented voices and storytellers,” said Patricia Jacobs, President – Northern Region, AT&T. “We’re thrilled to be able to share our platform, which is committed to amplifying the voices of the next generation visionaries, with a live, in-person audience again!”

“The story of the Tribeca Film Festival, like New York’s, is a story of resiliency and reinvention. The festival was born from the idea that we can mourn and heal through the power of storytelling and coming together as a community. Today, as we emerge from the worst of a horrific pandemic, it’s events like the Tribeca Film Festival that will give New Yorkers hope for a better and brighter future in the days ahead,” added Scott Rechler, CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty and Chair of the Regional Plan Association.

“The Battery Park City Authority is excited at the opportunity to partner with The Tribeca Film Festival for their 2021 Festival,” said George J. Tsunis, Chairman of Battery Park City Authority.

Tribeca Festival is working in concert with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings are in full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. 

Signature screenings including Opening and Closing Nights will be announced at a later date. For more updates on the complete list of programming for the 2021 Tribeca Festival in coming weeks, follow @Tribeca on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and at tribecafilm.com/festival #Tribeca2021

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

