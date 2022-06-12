Tribeca Festival Brings Out Taylor Swift, Peter Dinklage, Lil Baby and More

This festival is just getting better and better.

Tribeca Festival continues to shine and sparkle with amazing moments. Taylor Swift, who discussed her approach as a filmmaker with “All Too Well: The Short Film,”which she directed, wrote, produced, and starred in.

Joining her on stage for the conversation at Beacon Theatre were Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, who also starred in the film, as well as director Mike Mills, who moderated the conversation. Guests in the audience included Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and the crowd was even given a surprise performance by Swift.

Later at the Beacon Theatre, Lil Baby celebrated the premiere of his documentary, “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” and treated guests to a post-screening conversation and performance.

Over at BMCC, Peter Dinklage attended the premiere of his new film, “American Dreamer,” while legendary Yankees manager Joe Torre and sportscaster Bob Costas attended the premiere of the Yogi Berra documentary “It Ain’t Over” with guests including CC Sabathia and Bucky Dent.

A Menudo reunion took place at Spring Studios with band members Johnny Lozada, Ash Ruiz, Ralphy Rodriguez, Cesar Abreu, Ray Acevedo and Angelo Garcia coming together for “Menudo: Forever Young,” and Lena Waithe hosted a screening for her new film “Beauty.”

And finally, Amaanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadorski went to support the premiere of

“88.”