Tribeca Festival Launches with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Halftime’

Tribeca Festival officially launched last night with the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary “Halftime.”

Clebrities and film industry insiders gathered for the 2022 Tribeca Festival Opening Night including Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro joined by guests Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hoda Kotb, Ryan Seacrest, French Montana, Melissa & Joe Gorga, Lorraine Schwartz, Paula Weinstein, Tommy Mottola, Tayshia Adams, Stacy London, Rosanna Arquette, Amanda Micheli and more who were treated to a first look at the Netflix film. Prior to the film’s start, guests were surprised by an impromptu flash mob to Lopez’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

The icon stunned on the red carpet at Unite Palace in an elegant gown and sparkling JLo Beauty skin from her own line with That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream.

“Halftime” offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it’s only the beginning. HALFTIME serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

The documentary kicked off the 12-day festival that brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

After the film, Lopez headed over to Midtown. Her private after-party at Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center saw her closest friends and family enjoyed signature Greek hors d’oeuvres and music to celebrate the world premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime. The doc opened the Tribeca Festival at the iconic United Palace in Washington Heights, a few blocks from where she grew up. Ryan Seacrest, Melissa and Joe Gorga were in attendance, as well as French Montana who was one of the last to leave the party.

Cover courtesy Instagram @Jlo