MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Tribeca Festival Reflections

Tribeca Festival Reflections

Tribeca Festival is loved in the industry because it brings forth so many projects that truly focus on the art of filmmakers. Here are some projects worth checking out:

The Lost Leonardo” is a gripping documentary that pulls back the curtain to uncover the stranger than fiction story behind how a Salvator Mundi painting came to be the most expensive painting to ever sell at auction. Every moment is a thrill to watch. Director Andreas Koefoed creates this story squarely at the intersection of capitalism and myth-making, posing the question: is this multi-million dollar painting actually by Leonardo, or do certain powerful players simply want it to be?

“Take on Me” is perhaps the biggest pop song of all time. The documentary “A-ha: The Movie” delves into the making of the band and the trials and tribulations of Norway’s biggest hitmakers – Magne Furuholmen, vocalist Morten Harket, and guitarist Pål Waktaar-Savoy. You will never look at their iconic music video by director Steve Barron the same way again.

Director Nicholas Bruckman’s documentary follows father and activist Ady Barkan in “Not Going Quietly.” The filmmaker captures Ady’s rise to stardom in progressive politics after his confrontation with a powerful senator on an airplane goes viral and ignites a once-in-a-generation movement for universal healthcare. 

In “Liza Anonymous” a lonely millennial addicted to support groups disguises herself in different personas while trying to fit in, leading her on a theatrical journey. Prior to our World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, we would like to offer you interviews with the team, or an opportunity to review the film. Liza is an example of people everywhere searching for their “village.”


Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Films to Watch – ‘It’s Not a Burden’

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 22, 2021
Read More

Disney+ and Pixar Swims Strong with the Italian Flavored Sweet Luca

RossJune 22, 2021
Read More

The Seven Deadly Sins Is Set to Take New York

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2021
Read More

Theatre and Music News: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Free Production of Carmen, Jackie Hoffman and Blue Roses

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 22

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2021
Read More

On the Scene at Tribeca Festival

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 21, 2021
Read More

In The Heights a Love Letter to Musical Theatre and to Life

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 21, 2021
Read More

Following Storm Large Now and Since 2015

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 21, 2021
Read More