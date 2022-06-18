Tribeca Festival Winners and Films We Loved

Drum roll, please. Here are the winners.
Good Girl Jane, written and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, took the Tribeca Festival Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature on Thursday while its star Rain Spencer took home Best Performance at the festival.
Best Documentary Feature and Editing awards went Laura Checkoway’s The Cave of Adullam. The Laurence Fishburne-produced doc follows martial arts sensei Jason Wilson guiding his often-troubled Detroit students.
January (Janvaris) by Viesturs Kairiss, from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, about an aspiring filmmaker searching for identity was named Best International Narrative Feature.
Also in the Narrative Feature Category, Allswell by Ben Snydertook the Best Screenplay award. Best Cinematography went to Next Exit by Mali Elfman. Liz Carbel won a Special Jury Mention for Best Performance for Daniel Antebi’s Sierra in God’s Time.
Here are all the winners:
U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION
The Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature
Good Girl Jane
Directed and written by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz
Best Screenplay
Allswell
Directed and written by Ben Snyder; written by Elizabeth Rodriguez
Best Cinematography
Next Exit
Directed and written by Mali Elfman
Best Performance
Rain Spencer in Good Girl Jane
Special Jury Mention for Best Performance
Liz Carbel Sierra in God’s Time
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION
Best International Narrative Feature
January (Janvaris) (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairiss; written by Viesturs Kairiss, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman
Best Screenplay
The Visitor (Bolivia, Uruguay)
Directed by Martín Boulocq. Written by Martín Boulocq, Rodrigo Hasbún
Best Cinematography
We Might As Well Be Dead (Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein) (Germany, Romania)
Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova; written by Natalia Sinelnikova, Viktor Gallandi
Best Performance
Dorota Pomykala for Woman on the Roof (Poland, France, Sweden)
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Best Documentary Feature
The Cave of Adullam, (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Checkoway
Best Cinematography
The Wild One (France)
Directed, written, and produced by Tessa Louise-Salomé
Best Editing
The Cave of Adullam (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Checkoway
The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director
Edward Buckles Jr. for Katrina Babies (U.S.)
Directed by Edward Buckles Jr.; written by Edward Buckles Jr., Luther Clement Lam, Audrey Rosenberg
Best New Narrative Director
Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)
Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director
Pink Moon, (Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia)
Directed by Floor van der Meulen; written by Bastiaan Kroeger
The Nora Ephron Award: Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)
Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera; written by Michelle Garza Cervera, Abia Castillo
SHORT FILM
Best Narrative Short
Night Ride (Nattrikken) (Norway)
Directed and written by Eirik Tveiten
Best Documentary Short
Heart Valley (UK, Wales)
Directed by Christian Cargill; written by Kiran Sidhu
Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Short
Stranger at the Gate (U.S.)
Directed by Joshua Seftel
Best Animated Short
More Than I Remember (U.S.)
Directed by Amy Bench; written by Mugeni Ornella, Amy Bench, Carolyn Merriman
Student Visionary
Daydreamers (Belgium)
Directed by Ante Pask; written by Ante Pask, Emiel van Wouwe
AUDIO STORYTELLING
Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction
Mother Country Radicals
Special Jury Mention Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction
I Was Never There
Best Audio Storytelling in Fiction
The Hollowed Out
IMMERSIVE
Storyscapes Award
Kubo Walks The City (France, South Korea)
Special Jury Mention for Storyscapes Award
EVOLVER (UK, France, U.S.)
New Voices Award
LGBTQ + VR Museum (UK, Denmark)
GAMES
Tribeca Games Award
Thirsty Suitors (U.S.)
Special Jury Mention for Tribeca Games Award
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (U.S.)
HUMAN/NATURE PRIZE
Katrina Babies (U.S.)
TRIBECA X
Best Feature
The Beauty of Blackness
Brand: Sephora. Agency: Epic Digital, VOX Creative, Digitas, Ventureland
Best Short
The Comeback
Brand: Apple. Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
Best Episodic
Stories About Helpful People
Brand: Zendesk. Creative Studio: Even/Odd
Best Immersive
Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue
Brand: Meta
Other personal notable mentions of films we loved and are worth the watch include: American Dreamer, Official Competition and The Good House.
