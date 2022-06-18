Tribeca Festival Winners and Films We Loved

Drum roll, please. Here are the winners.

Good Girl Jane, written and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, took the Tribeca Festival Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature on Thursday while its star Rain Spencer took home Best Performance at the festival.

Best Documentary Feature and Editing awards went Laura Checkoway’s The Cave of Adullam. The Laurence Fishburne-produced doc follows martial arts sensei Jason Wilson guiding his often-troubled Detroit students.

January (Janvaris) by Viesturs Kairiss, from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, about an aspiring filmmaker searching for identity was named Best International Narrative Feature.

Also in the Narrative Feature Category, Allswell by Ben Snydertook the Best Screenplay award. Best Cinematography went to Next Exit by Mali Elfman. Liz Carbel won a Special Jury Mention for Best Performance for Daniel Antebi’s Sierra in God’s Time.

Here are all the winners:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature

Good Girl Jane

Directed and written by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz

Best Screenplay

Allswell

Directed and written by Ben Snyder; written by Elizabeth Rodriguez

Best Cinematography

Next Exit

Directed and written by Mali Elfman

Best Performance

Rain Spencer in Good Girl Jane

Special Jury Mention for Best Performance

Liz Carbel Sierra in God’s Time

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best International Narrative Feature

January (Janvaris) (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairiss; written by Viesturs Kairiss, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman

Best Screenplay

The Visitor (Bolivia, Uruguay)

Directed by Martín Boulocq. Written by Martín Boulocq, Rodrigo Hasbún

Best Cinematography

We Might As Well Be Dead (Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein) (Germany, Romania)

Directed by Natalia Sinelnikova; written by Natalia Sinelnikova, Viktor Gallandi

Best Performance

Dorota Pomykala for Woman on the Roof (Poland, France, Sweden)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature

The Cave of Adullam, (U.S.)

Directed by Laura Checkoway

Best Cinematography

The Wild One (France)

Directed, written, and produced by Tessa Louise-Salomé

Best Editing

The Cave of Adullam (U.S.)

Directed by Laura Checkoway

The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director

Edward Buckles Jr. for Katrina Babies (U.S.)

Directed by Edward Buckles Jr.; written by Edward Buckles Jr., Luther Clement Lam, Audrey Rosenberg

Best New Narrative Director

Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)

Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director

Pink Moon, (Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia)

Directed by Floor van der Meulen; written by Bastiaan Kroeger

The Nora Ephron Award: Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera; written by Michelle Garza Cervera, Abia Castillo

SHORT FILM

Best Narrative Short

Night Ride (Nattrikken) (Norway)

Directed and written by Eirik Tveiten

Best Documentary Short

Heart Valley (UK, Wales)

Directed by Christian Cargill; written by Kiran Sidhu

Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Short

Stranger at the Gate (U.S.)

Directed by Joshua Seftel

Best Animated Short

More Than I Remember (U.S.)

Directed by Amy Bench; written by Mugeni Ornella, Amy Bench, Carolyn Merriman

Student Visionary

Daydreamers (Belgium)

Directed by Ante Pask; written by Ante Pask, Emiel van Wouwe

AUDIO STORYTELLING

Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction

Mother Country Radicals

Special Jury Mention Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction

I Was Never There

Best Audio Storytelling in Fiction

The Hollowed Out

IMMERSIVE

Storyscapes Award

Kubo Walks The City (France, South Korea)

Special Jury Mention for Storyscapes Award

EVOLVER (UK, France, U.S.)

New Voices Award

LGBTQ + VR Museum (UK, Denmark)

GAMES

Tribeca Games Award

Thirsty Suitors (U.S.)

Special Jury Mention for Tribeca Games Award

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (U.S.)

HUMAN/NATURE PRIZE

Katrina Babies (U.S.)

TRIBECA X

Best Feature

The Beauty of Blackness

Brand: Sephora. Agency: Epic Digital, VOX Creative, Digitas, Ventureland

Best Short

The Comeback

Brand: Apple. Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai

Best Episodic

Stories About Helpful People

Brand: Zendesk. Creative Studio: Even/Odd

Best Immersive

Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue

Brand: Meta

Other personal notable mentions of films we loved and are worth the watch include: American Dreamer, Official Competition and The Good House.

Here is an amazing film festival.