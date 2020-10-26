MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tribeca Restaurant Paisley Ranks One of Best in Manhattan

Michelin Star chef Peter Beck successfully showcases his expertise in Indian cuisine at Paisley, a trendy restaurant located in lower Manhattan’s neighborhood of Tribeca. As someone who is very particular about her Asian/South Asian cuisine, I’m very excited to share this fine dining establishment that pays homage to the beautifully sophisticated food, art, and culture of India.

From the dinner menu you can find a vegan crispy garlic cauliflower and seared scallops both flavorful and beautifully presented appetizers to start with, and their classic curries paired with house-made rosemary or garlic naan. Paisley’s gulab jamun dessert is an absolute musty-try. These little dough balls are sweet, warm, and tastes like a comforting and warm hug perfect for these cold winter months approaching. In all of Paisley’s dishes it is obvious that Executive Chef Peter Beck uses intentional and authentic Indian techniques and ingredients to acquire the exquisite flavors found in each and every dish.

Paisley’s restaurant owner Juthika Bedi partnered with artist Kathryn Cameron to create a memorable piece of artwork showcasing Paisley’s humanitarian efforts throughout the pandemic. The beautiful tableau, named “Together We Rise” hangs in the entrance area of Paisley and represents not only the hardship New York City faced in the first few months of the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic, but also stands to symbolize how resilient New Yorkers are and will always be protective and supportive of their city and neighbors.

Paisley has been growing rapidly in popularity and this is just the beginning. Be sure to look out for what Paisley has on the horizon for this upcoming fall and winter season.

For more information on hours and reservations please visit here.

Reporting by Julianna Song

