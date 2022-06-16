Tribeca X at Tribeca Festival Announces Winners and More

It was a thrilling and jam-packed day at Tribeca Festival yesterday.

The amazing winners of the 2022 Tribeca X Awards were announced with awards recognizing the achievements of companies and creators who share a mission to connect with consumers through the power of storytelling.

“The Tribeca festival is so pleased and honored to recognize these unique achievements in branded entertainment by award winning feature lines short, form episodic immersive work and pushes the boundaries of this year,” Tribeca Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein said during opening remarks. “We’re also bringing together some of the brightest minds in branded entertainment to discuss the intersection of filmmaking and market.”

Tribeca X celebrates the best story-driven filmmakers and brand collaborations of the year in four categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Series, and Immersive.

Winners included:

Feature Film:

The Beauty of Blackness (Sephora)

Directed by Kianna Moore, Tiffany Johnson

Short Film:

The Comeback (Apple)

Directed by Zhang Meng

Series:

Stories About Helpful People (Zendesk)

Directed by Sindha Agha, Erin Brethauer, Tim Hussin

Immersive:

Emerging Radiance (Meta)

Created by Tani Ikeda, Michelle Kumata

An additional highlight from this year’s conversations included P&G’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, along with LL Cool J, announcing that their conversation moderator, Rose Pierre-Louis of the McSilver Institute, would be the next Executive Director at NYU McSilver.

Widen the Screen returned to Tribeca Festival to elevate black creators and transform creative drives. The Institute embarks on a new era of transformational leadership to advance its mission to disrupt poverty.

“Whether it’s through music, film, or television, art has often been inspired by Black culture. What’s crucial is that we as an industry respect and honor those contributions. When you’re in this industry, you learn the power behind the camera and the mic and how being a storyteller with this platform has the ability to be a true catalyst for change. This is what fuels my work with Rock the Bells. I want to ensure that Black voices and experiences from all generations are not only recognized, but that they are also cultivated, and compensated on the level their creative expression demands & deserves,” stated LL Cool J.

Tribeca Enterprises is a multi-platform storytelling company, founded in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal & Craig Hatkoff. It provides artists with unique platforms to expand the audience for their work and broadens consumer access to experience storytelling, independent film, and media.

The company operates a network of entertainment businesses including the Tribeca Festival; the Tribeca TV Festival; its branded entertainment production arm, Tribeca Studios; and creative production company, m ss ng p eces. In 2019, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise. Learn more about Tribeca X at https://tribecafilm.com/ festival/tribecax2022.

Cover art Courtesy P&G