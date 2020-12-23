MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Tribute To Rebecca Luker

Tribute To Rebecca Luker

In my career with T2C I had several chances to video, interview and talk to Rebecca Luker, who passed away today. With our love, we give you……

This video makes the following a must have CD.

PS CLASSICS,the label that celebrates the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, will release All the Girls – the new album from star Broadway vocalists Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert – on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats. A CD will be available on Friday, January 15, 2021. Building on a special friendship forged on and off the stage, the pair have recorded a celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and expressions. Adapted from the stage show of the same name, All the Girls is framed by songs from such theater luminaries as Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, highlighted by a delicious medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets. Luker and Wilfert enrich the tone and expand the scope by also embracing art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show’s music director, Joseph Thalken, who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording. 

The album celebrates women with an empathy and optimism that radiate through the material. Individually, Luker and Wilfert’s dazzling voices and keen dramatic senses animate the tenderness, humor and resilience in these songs, while together their personal bond produces duets of extraordinary sensitivity and beauty. PS Classics is proud to present this inspiring ode to female friendship by two remarkable women. 

All the Girls highlights the vocalists’ individual talents with both comic and dramatic selections, from the cutting humor of “What Did You Do to Your Face” and the poignant storytelling of “Lovely Lies,” to the intense emotion of “Millwork / I Could Have Been a Sailor” and the very funny “Not Funny.” As much as these solos soar, the album’s duets capture the fun and fire of their friendship. “You Are My Best Friend” delightfully articulates their mutual affection, “Everybody Says Don’t” showcases their interpretative and musical prowess, the tongue-in-cheek medley of “shows they could have starred in together” celebrates their infectious zaniness – not to mention belting abilities – while “Isn’t This Better?” reveals the openness of their hearts.

“From the moment we heard Rebecca and Sally perform All the Girls in the fall of 2019, we knew we had to record it,” says label co-founder Tommy Krasker. “The evening was powerful and passionate and deeply moving – everything we most gravitate and respond to here at PS Classics. And I must admit, too, that there are few artists we enjoy working with in the studio as much as Rebecca and Sally. Every experience with them has been a joy, and the previous time we had both of them in the studio, for our cast recording of Sweet Little Devil, it was one of the highlights of our 20 years running this label.”

As well as this one.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Rebecca Luker

Heaven Has a New Angel Singing in its Choir. OMG Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 18: Mask in Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 16th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 15, 2020
Read More

The Prom Musical Glitter Explodes its Inclusive Zaaz All Over Broadway, Netflix, and Edgewater, Indiana

RossDecember 15, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 15th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2020
Read More
Ann Reinking and John Mineo

Shocking: Ann Reinking Passes Away in Her Sleep

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 13th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 12, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 11th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2020
Read More

Carolee Carmello Embraces the Big Picture in Estella Scrooge, A Christmas Carol with a Twist

RossDecember 10, 2020
Read More