Trick Or Treat For UNICEF Presents Wonderama’s Virtual Halloween Parade Live From Times Square

Kicking off October 1st, UNICEF USA and Wonderama will encourage families to put “Meaning into their Halloweening” with the “Biggest Halloween Parade In History” highlighting “Trick or Treat for UNICEF”.

David Osmond, and co-hosts Coco & Breezy will host a “Virtual Halloween Parade Live From Times Square. The program will feature special guest stars and “Live” performances by some of the greatest new talent from across the country and the best Spooky Faced Grand Marshals from around the nation. These Grand Marshals will be selected from entries from around the country, and they will get to represent their hometown for the world to see on screens 10 stories high!

This campaign is designed to to bring a message of inclusion and community to households around the nation that are desperate for the positive family-centric messaging that Wonderama and UNICEF are uniquely suited to deliver.

The live broadcast and “virtual” Halloween Parade will be produced by Wonderama TV from Times Square, on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at 7PM EST. The virtual parade will be recorded and hosted by Wonderama, and will be broadcast live around the globe via Wonderama and Wonderama partner social media platforms and through all UNICEF USA and UNICEF partner social media platforms. Viewers will be able to watch live and on-demand streaming coverage from anywhere and at any time, and in multiple languages through live caption streaming and on multiple devices, including mobile phones.

The live parade event coverage will be available for broadcast on the UNICEF USA’s Kid Power media platform and all UNICEF USA and UNICEF national and international partner social media platforms. After the parade the Wonderama in-program segment will highlight all the all the best moments from from the ”Trick or Treat for UNICEF” live parade international event.

In addition, Wonderama is able to provide Halloween content for the UNICEF Kids Power network, such as a Halloween Dance Emergency segment to promote the upcoming parade, and to get kids up and moving!

Wonderama will partner to select 50 kids/families to represent their hometown as a “Hometown Grand Marshal” for the virtual parade. From October 1-17, viewers will be encouraged to enter their kids/families to be selected as one of 50 Grand Marshalls from around the world, representing their hometown in the virtual parade on October 30.

Entrants will take a picture in costume with their best “Scary Face” and send their photos into the Wonderama TV Instagram account via a hashtag #(TBD). The 50 selected Grand Marshals will be featured in a produced video clip in their Halloween costume, telling us how they are bringing meaning to their halloweening and giving shout out to “Trick or Treat for UNICEF”, and their hometown!

Winners will be selected and notified by the Wonderama team by October 22 to allow time for pre-parade press coverage opportunities and to prepare participants for the virtual broadcast on October 30th. Selected