Looking for fun with the kids? The East Midtown Partnership – the business improvement district that works to improve the quality of life in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant neighborhoods, wants to give you a heads up that Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown will be bigger and better than ever this year! Similar to last year, businesses in the district will be welcoming trick-or-treaters and their families from out of town and all five boroughs on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-7:00 PM.

In addition to trick-or-treating, families can check-in, pick up bags and maps and enjoy pumpkin painting at Sunrise East 56th Street (56th and Lex). Check-in, maps and bags will also be available at the Spooky gif photo booth activation at 56th Street and 3rd Ave. For more information, click here. The map of participating businesses will go live on October 1 and be updated throughout the month as more businesses sign up.