Trinity Church Wall Street Unveils New Season of Music: From Bach and Messiah to celebrations of Foss and Crumb and a New Jazz Series

Trinity Church Wall Street is delighted to announce the upcoming fall music season, which will include the return of Bach at One, performances by NOVUS NY, and Handel’s Messiah, alongside a new jazz concert series and dynamic collaborations.

“We’re thrilled to invite our neighbors and New York City back to Trinity for a robust music season this fall, including jazz concerts, Considering Matthew Shepard, and the ever-popular Messiah. We see music as a unifier, a healer, and a window to the Divine,” said the Rev. Michael Bird, Vicar of Trinity Church Wall Street. “This fall music season continues our commitment to providing world-class programing and music that is accessible and enriching to all.”

Trinity’s diverse and impactful programming kicks off on Thursday, September 15, at St. Paul’s Chapel with New York’s first fully staged performances of Craig Hella Johnson’s epic fusion oratorio, Considering Matthew Shepard. Johnson created the oratorio as “a space for reflection, consideration, and unity around [Shepard’s] life and legacy.” Tony-award winners Beowulf Boritt (scenic design) and Ken Billington (lighting design) join stage directors Elliott Forrest and Rod Caspers and music director Malcolm J. Merriweather on the creative team with The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, NOVUS NY, and Brian Giebler as Matthew Shepard, for these three free performances on September 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30pm.

September 27 through October 8, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street heads to Park Avenue Armory with composer, conductor, multi-instrumentalist, and MacArthur “Genius” Tyshawn Sorey for Monochromatic Light (Afterlife): a tribute to composer Morton Feldman, who wrote music for the opening of the Rothko Chapel in Houston 50 years ago. The resulting score provides the listener with the feeling of being enveloped in sound in much the same way that Mark Rothko’s paintings reveal ever-changing and immersive shades of color and texture.

On October 3 at Carnegie Hall, Trinity and Opus 3 Artists present a free performance: a rare concert of all of Lukas Foss’s works with GRAMMY-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Downtown Voices and The Choir of Trinity Wall Street. This gift to the City celebrates the centennial of Foss, the former music director at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and a prolific composer who shaped 20th-century American music.

A season of jazz also premieres in October as a joint effort between Trinity and JAZZHOUSE@Trinity. Trinity recently announced this new collaboration with Jazz House Kids, an arts education organization headquartered in Montclair, NJ. JAZZHOUSE@Trinity will provide free, professional jazz instruction for children, as well as curate a series of free jazz concerts at Trinity’s historic downtown churches. The first concert on October 9 debuts a new series titled, Jazz Icons, with an all-star trio of jazz heavyweights: Dave Holland, Kevin Eubanks, and Eric Harland. On December 4, Trinity welcomes the renowned Monty Alexander Trio. The Jazz Iconsseries will take place on Sundays and is co-curated by eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner and Jazz House Artistic Director Christian McBride and jazz vocalist Melissa Walker, president and founder of Jazz House.

Trinity’s Concerts at One weekday series, deemed “the top of musical life in New York” (The New York Times), will also return to St. Paul’s Chapel this October and November. A new Jazz at Oneseries will take place every Tuesday from October 11 through November 22 and will feature an eclectic mix of brilliant jazz artists in collaboration with JAZZHOUSE@Trinity. On Wednesdays from October 12 through November 16, Concerts at One will present an array of Trinity’s favorite “at one” series, including a Pipes at One recital, two Bach at Ones led by Avi Stein, a special performance by featured guest artists ChamberQUEER, and two concerts featuring NOVUS NY.

The “expert and versatile musicians” (The New Yorker) of NOVUS NY will celebrate George Crumb in two concerts titled, Voice of Crumb. Crumb’s works will be paired with Bartok, who influenced the ground-breaking composer, and Crumb’s pupil Jennifer Higdon. Works will include Crumb’s Voice of the Whale and American Songbook No. 1, alongside Bartók’s Divertimento, and works by Higdon. Featured NOVUS performers on the series include concertmaster Katie Hyun, pianist Conor Hanick, Sandbox Percussion, and members of The Choir of Trinity Wall Street.

Additional season highlights include the Trinity Youth Chorus and Downtown Voices concerts on Sundays. The Trinity Youth Chorus with the Trinity Baroque Orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s Gloria and Durante’s rarely performed Magnificat in a special Compline service on October 30, conducted by Melissa Attebury. On November 13, Stephen Sands conducts Downtown Voices with NOVUS NY in works by Undine Smith Moore, Florence Price, and David Hurd. These compositions musically explore the anthem: a song that represents ideals, and how we are inextricably linked in our human experiences.

Advent will be a festive season as in-person celebrations return to Trinity Church and St. Paul’s Chapel. Compline By Candlelight: Lessons and Carols on December 4 will feature Downtown Voices, St. Paul’s Chapel Choir, and the Trinity Youth Chorus in this cherished holiday tradition. The service of Lessons and Carols tells the Christmas story through readings and musical illuminations and will be conducted by Stephen Sands, Thomas McCargar, and Melissa Attebury.

On December 9 and 10, Trinity will mark the return of Handel’s Messiah, which the New York Times once declared, “stands apart as New York’s best.” Popular choruses from the work will also be presented on Sunday, December 11, alongside Christmas carols and other holiday favorites in a special concert, featuring all of Trinity’s ensembles. To round out holiday musical offerings, the Trinity Youth Chorus will present Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, conducted by Melissa Attebury, with Caroline Cole on harp, on December 18.

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Baroque Orchestra, under the direction of Avi Stein, bring their esteemed Bach interpretations to Salle Bourgie in Montreal on October 30.

On November 19, NOVUS NY joins celebrated Brazilian pianist and conductor João Carlos Martins as he makes his return to Carnegie Hall to conduct a program of Bach and Brazilian music, including a world premiere by André Mehmari.

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street returns to Carnegie Hall on December 4 for a special performance, “Notes from Ukraine,” presented by the Ukrainian Institute – Kyiv, Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival, and Razom for Ukraine. This concert will celebrate 100 years since the North American premiere of Mykola Leontovych’s Shchedryk—the original choral work that became the famous “Carol of the Bells.” The performance will highlight works and performers from both Ukraine and the U.S., including a world premiere by Trevor Weston, showing the power of music to connect people across cultures.

In January 2023, Trinity’s long-term relationship with the PROTOTYPE Festival and its ground-breaking co-producer, Beth Morrison Projects, brings us the New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun’s latest opera, In Our Daughter’s Eyes, as well as a stunning new opera by Emma O’Halloran titled, Trade, which will feature NOVUS NY. In the past, Trinity and Beth Morrison Projects have collaborated on two Pulitzer Prize-winning operas: Du Yun’s Angel’s Bone and Ellen Reid’s prism.

On Sundays, Trinity’s choirs lead varied repertoire at services that speak to the diversity of New York City. Sunday evenings at 8pm in St. Paul’s Chapel, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street offers an intimate Compline by Candlelight service, led by Thomas McCargar, that features chant, improvisation, and newly composed sacred works.

Trinity is dedicated to promoting lifelong engagement with music through a comprehensive program and free access to educational opportunities, cultural activities, and Trinity’s acclaimed performances. Led by Melissa Attebury, the music education program provides many opportunities for youth to participate in the Trinity Youth Chorus and afterschool activities at Trinity Commons, and serves our students in local schools by providing music education enrichment courses.

Classes for youth include songwriting, music theory, and a new audition-preparatory coursework for entering performing arts high schools. Trinity’s diverse team of teaching artists also provide instruction in chorus, movement, songwriting, guitar, ukulele, and recorder in several schools in Chinatown as part of a longstanding partnership with the Chinese American Planning Council, PS 18 in Queens, and PS 19 in the Bronx.

Fall 2022 Season Listings All performances are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. September 15-17, 7:30pm in St Paul’s Chapel Craig Hella Johnson Considering Matthew Shepard Elliott Forrest and Rod Caspers, Stage Directors Malcolm J. Merriweather, Music Director Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Designer Ken Billington, Lighting Designer Claudia Stefany, Costume Designer Dustin Z West, Production Supervisor Nate Bertone, Scenic Assistant Lauren Page Russell, Props Supervisor Brian Giebler as Matthew Shepard Nickolas Karageorgiou, Narrator The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; NOVUS NY Free registration is available here September 27–October 8, at Park Ave Armory Tyshawn Sorey Monochromatic Light (Afterlife) Directed by Peter Sellars The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Tyshawn Sorey, conductor Tickets can be purchased here October 3, 7pm at Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium, Perelman Stage) Lukas Foss Centennial Celebration Lukas Foss Works: Psalms, Symphony No. 1, Renaissance Concerto, Three American Pieces, Ode for Orchestra Randall Thompson Alleluia Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikki Chooi, Violin; Amy Porter, Flute; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Downtown Voices; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Tickets are available for free in person at the Carnegie Hall Ticket Office prior to the October 3 performance (up to 4 per person, first come, first served) | More information is available here October 9, 3pm in Trinity Church Jazz Icons Dave Holland, bass Kevin Eubanks, guitar Eric Harland, drums Tuesdays, October 11–November 22, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Jazz at One October 12, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Concert at One: The Voice of Crumb Part 1 Crumb Vox Balanae, Four Nocturnes Higdon Little River Songs NOVUS NY: Conor Hanick, piano, Katie Hyun, violin, Melissa Baker, flute October 19, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Concert at One: Pipes at One Avi Stein, organist October 26, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel and October 30, 2:30pm at Salle Bourgie in Montreal Concert at One: Bach at One Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes, BWV 40 Sehet, welch eine Liebe hat uns der Vater erzeiget, BWV 64 Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80 Was soll ich aus dir machen, Ephraim?, BWV 89 The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Trinity Baroque Orchestra; Avi Stein, conductor October 30, 8pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Special Compline by Candlelight: Chorister Concert Durante Magnificat Vivaldi Gloria Trinity Youth Chorus; members of The Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Baroque Orchestra; Melissa Attebury, conductor November 2, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Concert at One: ChamberQUEER November 9, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Concert at One: Bach at One Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes, BWV 76 Nimm von uns, Herr, du treuer Gott, BWV 101 The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Trinity Baroque Orchestra; Avi Stein, conductor November 13, 3pm in Trinity Church Anthems Works by Undine Smith Moore and Trevor Weston David Lang national anthems Downtown Voices; NOVUS NY String Quartet; Stephen Sands, conductor November 16, 1pm in St. Paul’s Chapel Concert at One: The Voice of Crumb Part 2 Crumb American Songbook No. 1: The River of Life: Songs of Joy and Sorrow Bartok Divertimento led by concertmaster Katie Hyun NOVUS NY featuring soloists from The Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Sandbox Percussion November 19, 7pm at Carnegie Hall From Bach to Brazil Bach Brandenburg Concertos 1 & 3, Cantata, BWV 147 Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 André Mehmari Portais Brasileiros (World Premiere) NOVUS NY; João Carlos Martins, conductor Tickets can be purchased here December 4, 2pm at Carnegie Hall Notes from Ukraine: A 100-Year Celebration of Carol of the Bells Works by Lunyov, Shalygin, Bernstein, and others World Premiere by Trevor Weston Janai Brugger; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America; Ukrainian Children’s Choir Shchedryk; Marichka Marczyk, conductor Tickets can be purchased here December 4, 3pm in Trinity Church Jazz Icons Monty Alexander Trio December 4, 8pm in St Paul’s Chapel Special Compline by Candlelight: Lessons and Carols Downtown Voices; St. Paul’s Chapel Choir; Trinity Youth Chorus December 9-10, 7pm in Trinity Church Handel’s Messiah The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Trinity Baroque Orchestra December 11, 3pm in Trinity Church Holiday Favorites Trinity Youth Chorus; Downtown Voices; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Trinity Baroque Orchestra; Avi Stein, conductor December 18, 8pm at St Paul’s Chapel Special Compline by Candlelight: Ceremony of Carols Trinity Youth Chorus; Melissa Attebury, conductor January 2023 PROTOTYPE FESTIVAL Du Yun In Our Daughter’s Eyes Emma O’Halloran Trade