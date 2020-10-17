Triple Threat (Kea Chan, Denise Kara, Kayla Merrow) in Live Virtual Concert on Nov. 12th Don’t Stop Believing! A Musical Entertainment to Escape from the Madness

A new concert created and produced by Robert R Blume of Step Forward Entertainment with Pat Labez and Cambridge Productions will feature Triple Threat, three young stars on the rise – Kea Chan, Denise Kara, Kayla Merrow – returning with their new concert Don’t Stop Believing! on Thursday, November 12th at 7pm EDT/4pm PDT seen exclusively on Metropolitan Zoom!

The three young female performers, with a guest appearance by Justin Senense, will return to the virtual concert stage of MetropolitanZoom.com where they enjoyed a hit concert in early August 2020. The November 12th concert will reprise some of the requested performances from their prior concert with new musical numbers added as they look to entertain the audience and help them “escape from the madness of our times.” The concert will also feature international music director Bobby DeLeon on the keyboard.

Robert R. Blume, President of Step Forward Entertainment said “Getting a call from Metropolitan Zoom owner Bernard Furshpan to do another concert because of the tremendous success of the last one was exciting for all of us. We are looking forward to getting together at the new Metropolitan Zoom Studio A in Long Island City to perform the live show at this virtual nightclub site which adds to the excitement.”

The virtual LIVE Triple Threat concert Don’t Stop Believing! has tickets available from $20 to $40 purchased online at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com.

Metropolitan Zoom owner, Bernard Furshpan has created a virtual night Club different from typical jazz, cabaret, and comedy Live Streaming because the production is set on a venue stage and performers are able to engage with virtual audiences via Zoom and see their facial reactions, just like an in-person night club experience” – perfect for the Triple Threat concert.

“This young trio of performers managed by Bob Blume and Step Forward Entertainment gave me one of the most entertaining nights of streaming that I have watched. These 3 young performers proved their talent and high-octane energy was contagious.” … Suzanna Bowling, Times Square Chronicles

Kea Chan (Triple Threat) Broadwayworld.com called Ms. Chan “breathtaking”. Times Square Chronicles (t2conline.com) heralded Kea as “a performer to keep your eye on”. This native Filipina most recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. She also appeared on the Amazon Prime TV series, Homicide City and performed in several concerts at The Green Room 42. A finalist for the lead role of Kim in the recent Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, Kea had the honor of singing for the Presidents and Ambassadors of the Philippines, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Performing since she was 11, Kea won the Philippine Child Performer of the Year at 13. Kea has appeared in indie film shorts on the film festival circuit, Bronx SIU on Amazon Prime, Las Vegas hotels, the Hudson Guild Theater, The Triad and Feinstein’s 54 Below.

Denise Kara (Triple Threat) At 10 years old, Kara has made a name for herself in the Filipino-American community as a major live performer. She recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka.

She has been featured at The Green Room 42 in the American Popular Song Society Christmas Special. She auditioned for TOMMY on CBS and Nickelodeon, where she impressed the casting directors. She appeared in the virtual concert benefit for My Sisters Keeper, which raised money for the African American community and was a highlight. She also performed in Luminaries a concert celebrating Filipinos of Achievement. Kara sings, dances, writes original songs, plays ukulele and piano! Kara is dedicating this concert to her grandmother who recently passed away.

Kayla Merrow (Triple Threat) A newcomer to the business, Kayla has most recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. This 19-year-old professional actor/singer/dancer is still in college but is competing for professional jobs. She has performed as a guest singer in several shows and competitions. Some of her favorite roles have been portraying the fabulous Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, and the mysterious Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family Musical.

Justin Senense (Guest Performer) An American actor/singer of Philippine heritage, Justin most recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. He was also seen playing the lead in the award winning indie short film Howard. Some of his favorite credits include, Angel in Rent (Westchester Broadway Theatre), Benjamin in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (National Tour) and Hair (Italian Tour). He is also a director of cabaret performances.

Bobby DeLeon (Music Director/Piano) Bobby was the MD/Keyboard on the recent concert Looking Toward Tomorrow with the girls, as well as the accompanist for both Kara and Kayla in the Neil Sedaka concert. He is an extraordinary, international music director, arranger and pianist who plays entirely by ear! He has conducted shows for some of the most prominent Philippine stars and performers both in the US and abroad.

Step Forward Entertainment, an entertainment production and talent management company headquartered in New York City, represents clients in Los Angeles, Florida and other areas in the US. The company was founded by renowned producer / talent manager, Robert R. Blume (“Bob”). With strong roots on Broadway as an Executive Producer of the annual Drama Desk Awards from 1999 to 2018, Mr. Blume represents talent and produces TV, film and theatre. He is proud to present this virtual concert in association with Pat Labez and Marya Coburn of Cambridge Productions. For more information visit www.StepForwardEntertainment.com