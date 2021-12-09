True Beauty: A Magical Night with Masktini

It was a lovely night with the magical brand Masktini.

In November, one of the most glorious brand celebrated a girls night in at The Mark Hotel NYC.

Guests enjoyed facials, tarot readings by Renee Warren of Full Circle Tarot, aura readings and massages with PRIV. As the cold winter days of the season set in it was a perfect moment of toasty warm elegance.

Facials with Masktini’s Metal Head Mask were a divine way to kick off the event. The look of skin afterwards was magical and immediate. Glittery gold added to the divine presentation. After one glance in the mirror and you felt like a million bucks.

This metallic face mask contains mineral micro-pigments that leave behind just the slightest hint of glint—even after you’ve washed that pretty face. While you are sparking on the surface, Metal Head is helping to reduce redness and inflammation from the harsh winter weather.

In fact, all the products in line add a unique element to your skincare regiment. Launched by Olga Parno, Masktini’s luxury collection of skincare offers a nourishing daily regimen that ensures you always put your best foot forward.

The results are clinically proven and provide a multi-sensory escape from the everyday shelf ready packaging that you often find. This is unique and an experience that leads to radiant results.

For more information on the entire line and how to create your own night of beauty magic