MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

TT’s Best Mexican Food This Side of The Boarder

TT’s Best Mexican Food This Side of The Boarder

TT’s stands for Tacos & Tequila. This taqueria located in the Montauk Harbor, is casual, with an atmosphere that vibes and is filled with people who are beautiful. Our waiter was a feast for the eyes, and super nice, as was the owners son.

Gary Costello

Our waiter

TT’s Margarita’s are the bomb. I started off with a strawberry/watermelon slushy version ($15). I could actually taste the Tequila and was left refreshed.

We started off with chips with Guacamole ($10), TT’s Creamy Queso ($8) and Salsa Verde ($7). Each one of these dips was a taste sensation.

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Cool Off With DIY Dole Whip Kits and Win Trip to Whip Dream Destination

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 22, 2022
Read More

Free Home Cooked Small Bites This Weekend at Bryant Park and Columbus Circle

Suzanna BowlingJuly 22, 2022
Read More

New York City Edible® Stores to Host Sampling Day this Friday, July 22, to Celebrate TWIX® Partnership with Free Cheesecake Sample

Suzanna BowlingJuly 22, 2022
Read More

Time To Switch To Fire Department Coffee

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2022
Read More

Delivering Food Bliss to Your Door with WoodSpoon

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Benoit Gastronomical Perfection

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Prosecco From The Veneto Region Is Perfect for Summer

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Storica Wines Wins Outstanding Eight Medals at TexSom 2022

Jake DresslerJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Eating at District Kitchen & Bar

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2022
Read More