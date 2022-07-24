TT’s Best Mexican Food This Side of The Boarder

TT’s stands for Tacos & Tequila. This taqueria located in the Montauk Harbor, is casual, with an atmosphere that vibes and is filled with people who are beautiful. Our waiter was a feast for the eyes, and super nice, as was the owners son.
TT’s Margarita’s are the bomb. I started off with a strawberry/watermelon slushy version ($15). I could actually taste the Tequila and was left refreshed.
We started off with chips with Guacamole ($10), TT’s Creamy Queso ($8) and Salsa Verde ($7). Each one of these dips was a taste sensation.
