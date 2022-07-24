TT’s Best Mexican Food This Side of The Boarder

Next up, were a round of two different forms of taco’s, Brisket and Steak ($10) each, and served two per order. They actually divide into four, so this is a great deal. The Brisket is tender, and packs a punch. The Steak is delectable and full of flavor. It actually melts in your mouth with a taste of the Mexican boarder.

My favorite item was TT’s Street Corn ($8) with mayo, cotija cheese and jalapeño. Each bite was a taste of heaven.

We ended up making friends with the girls sitting next to us who were originally from San Francisco, where I lived for awhile and now live in New York

The sad thing that is happening in Montauk, is they just got a new Fire Chef, who is making the small business owners and guest’s who visit these dinning establishments hell. They have made a new rule that no more than 65 people are allowed to dine. They are lines of customers that reach around the block. In TT’s there were so many empty tables and a massive lines because of this new power bid. More on this later, as they need help.

In the meantime this is the best deal in the Hamptons. You will leave full, satisfied and knowing you got the best Mexican food south of the border.

TT’s: 466 West Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954

(631) 668-8543