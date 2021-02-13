Tune in Monday for The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With The World of Suzie Wong’s France Nuyen

On Monday February 15th at 8:00 PM meet, talk and hear all about The World of Suzie Wong’s France Nuyen. Join the Zoom Meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone. Meeting ID: 835 3065 9431/ Passcode: 1874FN.

France Nuyen, born in Marseille, France, became a motion picture actress with her first role, where she played Liat, daughter of Bloody Mary (played by Juanita Hall) in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific. Later that year, she was cast in the lead role of the Broadway adaptation of the novel The World of Suzie Wong, opposite William Shatner. She worked again with William Shatner in the third-season episode “Elaan of Troyius” of Star Trek, playing the title character Elaan of Troyius (1968), and again in an episode of Kung Fu (1974).Nuyen appeared in films including The Last Time I Saw Archie (1961) Satan Never Sleeps (1962), A Girl Named Tamiko (1962), Diamond Head (1963), Dimension 5 (1966), Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) and The Joy Luck Club (1993).He television credits are many and include I Spy, The Magician, Police Story, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Fantasy Island, St. Elsewhere, and Knots Landing.

The interviewer is Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted historian, author of 16 books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie (Lambs lingo for ‘producer)