MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Tune in Monday for The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With The World of Suzie Wong’s France Nuyen

Tune in Monday for The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With The World of Suzie Wong’s France Nuyen

On Monday February 15th at 8:00 PM meet, talk and hear all about The World of Suzie Wong’s France Nuyen. Join the Zoom Meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone. Meeting ID: 835 3065 9431/ Passcode: 1874FN.

France Nuyen, born in Marseille, France, became a motion picture actress with her first role, where she played Liat, daughter of Bloody Mary (played by Juanita Hall) in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific. Later that year, she was cast in the lead role of the Broadway adaptation of the novel The World of Suzie Wong, opposite William Shatner.  She worked again with William Shatner in the third-season episode “Elaan of Troyius” of Star Trek, playing the title character Elaan of Troyius (1968), and again in an episode of Kung Fu (1974).Nuyen appeared in films including The Last Time I Saw Archie (1961) Satan Never Sleeps (1962), A Girl Named Tamiko (1962), Diamond Head (1963), Dimension 5 (1966), Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) and The Joy Luck Club (1993).He television credits are many and include I SpyThe MagicianPolice StoryHawaii Five-OCharlie’s AngelsFantasy IslandSt. Elsewhere, and Knots Landing.

The interviewer is Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted historian,  author of 16 books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie  (Lambs lingo for ‘producer)

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 13

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

Dewar’s to Host Free Cooking Class with Chef George Mendes & Master Blender Stephanie Macleod

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Tonya Pinkins and More TRUSpeak … Hear Our Voices!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 11

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Seeking Submissions for “You Will Be Found” Winner Gets a $10,000 College Scholarship and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Theatre and Cabaret News: 36th Bistro Awards, Live In-Store Pop-Up Performances, Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, 24 Hour Plays Bennington, Open ‘Tho Shut and Abingdon

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

French Alliance Française Virtual Concert series ‘Il Parle, Elle Chante’ with Tony-nominee Melissa Errico & The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More