Tune Into Swing 46 For a 12 Hour Benefit Today Starting at Noon

Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club will be featuring a benefit telethon on Sunday March 14th to help continue raising funds on the Gofundme page. Tune in to their Facebook or Youtube channel starting at 12 (EST) for 12 spectacular hours of entertainment.

Swing 46 is the big band venue and Times Square neighborhood staple. The show will feature live performances by favorite Swing-46 artists and archival footage from the venue’s storied past over the past quarter-century.

Located on Times Square’s historic Restaurant Row, the club’s legacy began in 1974 on the same bandstand, first under the name Silver Lining Cafe, then Red Blazer Too, and has continued in that tradition since 1997 without skipping a beat. Celebrity guests and legendary dancers alike have visited and graced the dance floor.

Let’s support this historic venue www.swing46.nyc/fund.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

