TV Host and Producer, Josh McBride Celebrates His Annual Birthday Extravaganza In Style In NYC!

Reporting by by Nova Bajamonti

Josh McBride celebrated his 35th birthday with friends, family and surprise performances!

Happy Birthday Josh McBride! Somewhere Nowhere showcased its breathtaking views of the lit up Empire State Building, sparkling ceiling decor featuring glittered swans, and delicious passed hors d’oeuvres. McBride’s DJ has celebrated the last decade of birthdays with the TV Host and Producer, and definitely easily tempted everyone to the dance floor, with both top 40 songs, as well as throwbacks. McBride’s annual birthday (which he starts planning for in February/March), seems like the official start of New York Fashion Week, as Josh enthusiastically notes to me, “it’s become like the party of fashion week to go to.” The guests have definitely confirmed that statement, as they arrived dressed to the nines in order to attend their own personal runway!

Surprise performances by performers Nina Sky and Mya brought all the hands up in the building, as the audience loudly sang along to their classic throwback hits such as “Move Ya Body,” and “Lady Marmalade.”

McBride pridefully and happily, always states his age proudly as he passionately tells me, “age is nothing but a number, right? And I think that’s it. Taking care of yourself, and health is so important, but age is nothing but a number!” Being in a room full of people he loves is definitely the way he wants to celebrate his new 35th chapter saying, “the room is filled with so much love, kindness, and compassion. I wrote that in a speech that I’m gonna say later. Yeah, that’s what it feels like!”