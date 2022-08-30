Two Jews, Talking Brings Beloved Sitcom Stars Back To The Stage

Award winning television veterans Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat) star in Two Jews, Talking. This Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe award winning duo now take on material scripted by TV writer Emmy winner Ed. Weinberger, who wrote for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and co-created Taxi.

This show is basically two vignettes each set 3,500 years apart. In the first one Lou (Linden) has been dealing with uncomfortable boots and how he misses being a well-fed, orgy-going slave in Egypt. He kvetchs on God and the Commandments to Bud (Kopell) in the Biblical past.

In the second Phil (Kopell), is coping with aging and loss as Marty (Linden) has come from visiting a dying friend at Mount Sinai. Set in contemporary Long Island the elderly men sit on a park bench in Long Island and philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

Dan Wackerman’s direction lands the jokes, but how could he not with these two pro’s. Kopek is a comedic genius with his timing and dead pan delivery. He is the perfect straight man. Linden can still deliver punch lines that seem more like old-school humor.

The set and lighting by Harry Fiener are minimalistic, as are the costumes by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta.

Two Jews, Talking is 70-minutes and has a audience who will enjoy this, but maybe this should be playing on the Upper East Side or Westchester.

Two Jews Talking: Theatre at St Clements, 423 West 46 Street.