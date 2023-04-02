Two Kosher Delis Merge Into One

The Consulate, is a well known French brasserie on the Upper West Side at 519 Columbus Avenue. A month ago they brought that charm to 44 West 56th Street.

From the moment you walk inside, the decor takes you to another world of rich wood, exquisite wall paper, that looks like tapestry to a chandelier that is a modern piece of art. The Interior Designer Larisa Mihajlova has created a place of warmth and sophistication, that welcomes you the moment you walk in.

Beverage Director Jelena Maksimovic has created a drink menu that is inviting. My guest started out with The Malalama ($20) made with Spicy tequila, ancho ryes, blood orange, lime, spicy salt rim. Generously poured Margarita was in heaven.

I had the Lola ($19) with Rum, violet liquor, lemon, orgeat, pineapple, dry lime. This is now my new drink of choice.

For appetizers Steak Tartare ($24) served with Capers, shallots, Dijon, cornichons, quail egg. Chucks of the freshest choice steak melted in our mouths.

Then the piece de resistance, Bone Marrow ($22) 2 pcs, small greens, toast, port fig jam. I literally loved this dish so much, that I clean the plate of the sauce with my bread. I will be back for this alone. It is sumptuous and done to perfection.

Margarita wanted to try the Grilled Octopus ($26), which she said was tender and cooked to perfectly with potato and carrots. I was actually full after all this and so I recommend if you are looking for a pre-Broadway meal, this is definitely a must.

For entree’s Short Rib Cavatelli ($34) shredded slow braised beef, served with cavatelli pasta and herb ricotta. So fresh, so tender and wonderfully light.

We also tried the 14 oz. Ribeye Steak ($60) with Truffle fries ($18), Brussel Sprouts with Bacon ($17) and sauces Green Pepercorn ($6), Blue Cheese ($6) Bernaise ($6) and Bordelaise ($6) or you can get All four as one ($20). The steak was mouthwatering and melted in your mouth.

The fries were crispy and so flavorful.

The Brussel Sprouts were a delight.

And the sauces added so much flavor to both the steak and the fries. I adored the Bernaise and the Bordelaise, which was so unexpectedly wonderful. Margarita loved the Blue Cheese.

For dessert Apple Tart with ice cream and a Creme Brûlée that was topped just right and warm. Yum!

Along with a cappuccino and ice coffee this was the perfect ending to a phenomenal meal.

Founder Metodija Mihajlov and his twin brother Kiril Mihajlov, are just as charming and warm as their establishment. When you meet them, you can see the love and care they put into everything. Going to The Consulate is a treat for all your senses.

Chef Alan Vargas you made my night, your food was exquisite and I will definitely be recommending this restaurant and I will definitely be back.

The Consulate: 44 West 56th Street.