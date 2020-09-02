MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Two New Drive-In Concerts Announced!

Two New Drive-In Concerts Announced!

The Mayo Performing Arts Center (MayoPAC) is a nonprofit multi-use performing arts center located in Morristown, New Jersey. MPAC is working closely with the Morris County Park Commission to create one of a kind concerts.

Celebrate the last day of summer with The Sensational Soul Cruisers as they pay homage to classic soul performers from Otis Redding and the Drifters to Barry White and the Commodores.  MPAC, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present The Sensational Soul Cruisers at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm on Tuesday, September 22 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 2 at 10 am!

Next up, we are bringing back a wildly funny evening of drive in comedy with Manhattan Comedy Night 2!  Performing comedians are TBD.  MPAC, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present Manhattan Comedy Night at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm on Thursday, September 24 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 2 at 10 am!

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm: 73 Kahdena Rd, Morristown

Mayo Performing Arts Center: 100 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 Call To Buy: 973-539-8008 Box Office: 973-539-8008 Admin: 973-539-0345

Related Items
Entertainment

Related Items

More in Entertainment

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

Could New York Ever Replace New Jersey as a Top Gambling Destination?

WriterSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Kate Baldwin

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 2, 2020
Read More

By Popular Demand: Kevin Hart at The Count Basie Center for the Arts

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 2, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Shame on SAG/AFTRA

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Columbia Artists Management Inc Is Closing Up Shop

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 1, 2020
Read More
Raul Esparza

What To Watch September 1st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 31, 2020
Read More

The Easy Way Of How To Fix PUBG Crashes

WriterAugust 31, 2020
Read More