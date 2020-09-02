Two New Drive-In Concerts Announced!

The Mayo Performing Arts Center (MayoPAC) is a nonprofit multi-use performing arts center located in Morristown, New Jersey. MPAC is working closely with the Morris County Park Commission to create one of a kind concerts.

Celebrate the last day of summer with The Sensational Soul Cruisers as they pay homage to classic soul performers from Otis Redding and the Drifters to Barry White and the Commodores. MPAC, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present The Sensational Soul Cruisers at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm on Tuesday, September 22 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 2 at 10 am!

Next up, we are bringing back a wildly funny evening of drive in comedy with Manhattan Comedy Night 2! Performing comedians are TBD. MPAC, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present Manhattan Comedy Night at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm on Thursday, September 24 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 2 at 10 am!

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm: 73 Kahdena Rd, Morristown

Mayo Performing Arts Center: 100 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 Call To Buy: 973-539-8008 Box Office: 973-539-8008 Admin: 973-539-0345