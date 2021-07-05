MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Two People Slashed, A Seven Year Old Attacked and That’s What We Know

Two People Slashed, A Seven Year Old Attacked and That’s What We Know

Imagine a man, you are not the least interested in is cat calling you, making crude remarks and a friend defends you. For the unwanted attention you are slashed from behind one your chest and hand. A 23-year old tourist from Michigan was leaving a Restaurant Row establishment, minding her own business and was attacked by a dark skinned stranger.

The scenario happened on West 46th Street and Eighth Avenue, at around 4.30am

At first the woman refused medical attention, but later went to an urgent care to treat her wounds. Thankfully she is recovering. 

Surveillance images released by the police shows the suspect fleeing down ninth Avenue. The dark-skinned man was wearing black clothing. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating him.

Hours later, a 31-year-old man was on a southbound 2 train approaching the 149th Street station in Mott Haven around 11 a.m. when another man approached and snarled, “Keep talking, b—h,” authorities said. The suspect then pulled out an unspecified “cutting instrument” and slashed the victim in the neck, police said. He needed 16 stitches.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Kevin Cadelina, 33, randomly slapped a 7-year-old while the boy was walking with his parents in Central Park. Cadelina, allegedly attacked the child in the face and knocked him to the ground. Cadelina, is known by the police and tried to flee, but he was restrained by a family member and other parkgoers until the NYPD arrived.

And let me guess, once these criminals have been arrested, they will be let back onto the streets within 24 hours, after all de Blasio and Cuomo don’t believe in locking up, prosecuting and keeping New Yorkers or tourists safe!

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

What’s Wrong With The Washington Post?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2021
Read More

Tis the 4th of July, Are We Losing America?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2021
Read More

Speaking Up For America: What’s in a Name?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2021
Read More

Oh Say Can You See How Obvious It Is This Hypocrisy

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2021
Read More

And The Crime Continues As A Homeless Man Attacks A Tourist This Time With A Metal Pipe

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2021
Read More

21-Year Old Man Shot Outside the Marriott Hotel

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2021
Read More

My View: From The Morning Lounge To The Cabaret Lounge at Table 26…Jill & Rich

Stephen SorokoffJune 25, 2021
Read More

America Under Attack

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2021
Read More

New York Is Making International News With It’s Crime Spree

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2021
Read More