Types of coffee filtering techniques that go beyond Indian filter coffee

Coffee types differ from one another mainly in taste. However, one coffee that stands apart because of the brewing process is the Indian filter coffee. Filter coffee is available in many varieties, and each type uses some filtering technique to extract the brew. But the specialty of Coffee filter India is the filtering device itself. Although the concept of filter coffee is not exclusive to India, the end-product obtained in the process is indeed exclusive. The taste of Indian filter coffee is one of its kind, but other filter coffees are no less attractive.

In the absence of well-documented history about the advent of filter coffee in Europe, the story goes that one German lady named Melitta was the first person to experiment by using blotting paper to filter out the coffee grounds from the brew. At that time, the process consisted of only pouring over the coffee on the filter paper to obtain the clear brew, but today there are many other filtering methods.

Each type of filtration has its pros and cons, and you can learn about the processes described here. Once someone discovers the unique taste of filter coffee, they might prefer it over instant coffee.

The basics of coffee filtering

Filtering coffee is the same everywhere and consists of pouring boiled water on the coffee ground to extract the coffee flavours and produce the brew. However, the filtering equipment is different, and none is as simple as the Indian coffee filter. Several factors contribute to the quality of brew obtained after filtration. The size of the coffee grounds, the time taken to complete the filtering process and the extent of roasting of the coffee beans contribute to the taste of coffee. In addition, the equipment used for filtering can impact the quality of the brew.

However, filtration helps to enjoy a variety of flavours like chocolaty, fruity, nutty and other aromatic flavours that you can add to the brew.

Here are some types of filtered coffee that you will typically come across.

Pour over coffee

Pour over method of filtration has a distinct advantage over other coffee filtration methods, which are primarily immersive because the extraction of flavour is much better than that derived by the French Press or Siphon method. Since the pour-over method of filtration is manual and does not use any equipment, it produces manually brewed coffee. However, maintaining the quality of the brew is difficult as the process is entirely manual, and it is not possible to achieve some uniform standard every time. While sometimes the coffee might be excellent, it might be a forgetful experience at some other times because of poor technique. Some people feel that manual adjustments to the brew can give a better taste.

French Press

Although named French Press, the origin of the equipment is in Italy that patented the product in the early twentieth century. Later, the French Press gained wide popularity across the globe. The French Press relies on the technique of immersion to complete the filtration process as opposed to the pour over process that relies on gravity as the coffee drips accumulate in the container.

The French Press consists of a beaker along with a plunger and lid. The coffee grounds kept in a vessel is soaked in warm water and, after thorough mixing, allowed to stand for some time for saturation while keeping the contents covered. On completion of the saturation process after a given time, you must slowly push down the plunger to press upon the saturated mass and start the filtering process. Since the procedure uses some defined parameter, you can exercise better control that reduces spoiling the brew. Grinding the coffee beans to maintain a moderate size of the coffee ground and following the specified time for saturation guarantees the right quality of brew that produces an enjoyable drink.

Siphon Filter Coffee

The siphon filter set looks old-fashioned but helps to produce coffee most entertainingly. The retro looks of the equipment lend a vintage touch to the brewing experience that makes the drink appear even more enjoyable before you consume it.

The process consists of making a mixture of finely ground coffee beans in warm water and then siphoning out the water by using a tube under gravity so that the wet coffee ground stays behind. It results in imparting a unique aroma to the coffee that is not possible with any other methods.

Acro Press coffee

The most innovative coffee filtration method is the Acro Press, an innovation of the twenty-first century. The portable device made its first appearance in 2005 and is a speedier filtration method than the rest. The equipment has many similarities with the French Press, but the plunger is more powerful and exerts much higher pressure. It extracts the oils in the coffee ground that fives a unique coffee flavour.