Uncertainty of Covid-19: What simple strategies need to be remembered to maximize wellness?

For the past two years, the world has been trying to come to terms with the global pandemic that started in late 2019. Whether or not Covid-19 has impacted you directly, to some degree most people’s lives have been disrupted. From job losses to increased isolation and a constant state of fear and anxiety, Covid-19 has proven to be more than just a medical crisis. However even as people try to adjust to the new normal it is important to prioritize mental wellbeing.

Why is Wellness Important?

Long term stress has been found to have a negative impact on the body’s natural immune response. This means that it is crucial to ensure that you are prioritizing your mental health during this pandemic. Vaccines and booster shots are still the best way to keep yourself safe from Covid-19 but making sure that your natural immunity is robust also goes a long way.

If you find yourself in a constant state of anxiety or stress, seeking natural remedies that can help you relieve mental stress is key. CBD products have proven efficacy in stress management and can be especially useful for people who struggle with sleep disorders. More people opt to go for natural remedies since they have little to no side effects and offer fast relief in cases such as chronic stress.

Simple Wellness Strategies to Boost Well Being

A Healthy Diet

Healthy nutrition can support mental health and helps to promote wellness. Fresh vegetables and fruits are not just good for your immunity but also have multiple benefits for mental wellbeing. Essential nutrients like omega fatty acids that can be found in fish such as salmon are also brain-protective foods that can boost your mental wellbeing.

Exercise

Exercise has been proven to release feel-good hormones or endorphins in the body. This means taking some time to exercise every day will give you a much needed natural high especially if you suffer from stress or anxiety. Simply going for a brisk walk or a jog is sufficient to trigger your body to release the feel-good hormones so you do not need to be a gym buff to incorporate more physical activity into your day.

Get some fresh air

One of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is that lifestyles have evolved and people now spend more time indoors. However, research has found that getting some fresh air is not only good for your physical health but also promotes mental wellbeing. If you work at home all day, find time to go outside and get some air. Being outdoors means that you will also get a dose of Vitamin D from the sun which is also great for your body’s natural immunity.

Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep is a major cause of chronic stress. Your body needs sufficient rest time to recuperate and rejuvenate. This means that if you are barely getting any sleep both your physical and mental health will suffer. It is important to get at least seven hours of sleep daily.

If you find yourself too anxious to sleep, trying natural remedies like Chamomile tea or CBD products can help you get the rest you need. Having a consistent sleep routine is also a good way to train yourself to sleep. Try going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time each morning to reset your sleep cycle.

Keep in touch with friends and loved ones

Covid has made socializing difficult which has, in turn, increased isolation and loneliness for some people. It is important to keep in touch with friends and loved ones even when you cannot meet them physically. Having someone you can talk to is one of the most effective ways to boost mental wellbeing since it reduces the feeling of isolation.

You may no longer have the camaraderie of working in the office or meeting your friends regularly but you can still keep in touch by other means. Have a support system around you so that even when the stress of the pandemic overwhelms you, you can reach out for help.

The coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world and successfully induced a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population at large. With that, mental health and well-being of an individual is very necessary in order to survive. The simple wellness strategies given above are valuable tools to help individuals to remain calm and help boost their well being while facing this health crisis.