Unconditional Love Quotes to Motivate You in Times of Despair

When you are loved unconditionally, it could mean the world to you. It is the most precious feeling that you could receive from someone. Unconditional love is all about appreciating, admiring, and loving somebody for who he or she truly is. When you accept and love someone with all his flaws, you love him unconditionally. You love someone despite his mistakes and imperfections.

Unconditional Love is Love Forever despite All Odds

According to Forbes.com, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing a global phenomenon larger than anything most of us have ever seen. To get through this crisis, and to get past it, we will always need to put our best foot forward- to embrace our humanity and lead with kindness, love, and empathy. We owe it to humanity to be authentic in these uncertain times, and we must celebrate our humanity and love by doing what we do best- building authentic relationships and remembering how good it feels to love and be loved, maybe simply through love quotes.

At a much deeper level, unconditional love for someone would imply that you would go on loving someone against all odds. You are comfortable with the thought that loving somebody special is supposed to be a constant that cannot be questioned ever. It would always be the same even though things change, circumstances change, and the world turns upside down. Here are some of the best love quotes depicting unconditional love.

“Once you learn to accept and love them for who they are, you subconsciously learn to love unconditionally.”

“Unconditional love is loving someone beyond their limits and yours.”

“It is hard to compete with unconditional love.”

“Unconditional love is when someone hurts you, but because you care about that person so much you choose not to hurt them in return.”

“Find someone who is proud to have you, scared to lose you, fights for you, appreciates you, respects you, cares for you, and loves you unconditionally.”

Unconditional Love of Parents for Their Precious Children

Your love would be unflinching for the special somebody in your life. However, whenever we are talking about unconditional love, the love that parents shower on their children is one of the brightest examples of unconditional love. A mother’s love for her children is unconditional and selfless. Her love for her kids knows no boundaries. Parental love is not judgmental at all but it is truly accommodative. Unconditional parental love only tends to give you happiness and deep unfaltering love and expect nothing in return.

“He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s, for you that leaves its own mark.” by J.K. Rowling

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” by Cardinal Meymillod

“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”-Unknown

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” By Mitch Albom

Unconditional Love for Someone Special

Unconditional love is all about giving and not expecting anything in return.

“You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, and what’s written in the star

“Do not chase people. Work hard and be you, the right people who belong in your life will come find you and stay. Do your thing.”

Unconditional Love Is Forgiveness

Forgiveness is an inherent part of what we call unconditional love. When you love somebody deeply, you would always forgive and forget and move forward.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “He who is devoid of the power to forgive, is devoid of the power to love.”

“It’s so easy to fall in love but hard to find someone who will catch you.”

“True love is not something that comes every day, follow your heart, it knows the right answer.”

“Sometimes the one thing you are looking for is the one thing you can’t see.”

Feelings and emotions change, but true love is unconditional and is everlasting!