Under Glass and in Color The Work of Darrell Thorne

ChaShaMa and the National Endowments for the Arts are partnering to present a unique exhibition Under Glass and in Color featuring the work of Darrell Thorne, the Out 100 designer and performance artist known for his work with Madonna, Jennifer Hudson, Blondie and more. As part of Enlivening NYC, the new public installation will be featured at a unique pop-up venue at 55 Avenue A at East 4th Street in Manhattan. The current preview period continues through the official opening on Friday, June 19, with a sunset performance at 8:30 PM.  In addition, Thorne’s 3-4 hour makeup and body paint preparation will be available for public viewing. The exhibition will continue through Sunday, July 12. Under Glass and In Color combines an exhibition, a residency, and a durational performance into a vibrant celebration of life through costume, makeup, dance, and transformation.

 Darrell Thorne

Against a backdrop of feathers, flowers, metal, and mirrors, artist Darrell Thorne will create original headpieces, apply makeup and body paint, perform dance pieces, sing songs and perform lip-synchs, write his memoirs, interact with passersby, and juxtapose everyday mundane activities with transformation, ritual, and elevation.

Performances take place in the windows of a former bank lobby, surrounded by over 80 of Thorne’s original designs, including a bespoke mask created for Madonna and worn in her “Living for Love” video, numerous pieces featured in Steven Klein’s Brooke Candy video “Opulence”, and a series of 18 pieces created for the Park Avenue Armory, inspired by architectural details of the building. Also on display will be a large piece created for the HBO series “High Maintenance.” Additionally, a digital art exhibit featuring video projections of Thorne and his dancers edited and manipulated by multimedia artist Morgan Freeman will play on a loop.    

In a moment where we all must live with barriers, Under Glass and in Color invites viewers to observe an artist under glass, in a world of his own creation.  24/7 exhibition window viewing, performances happening periodically. 

