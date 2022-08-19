Understanding the Stages of Grief: A Comprehensive Guide

While it’s not an experience we ever wish to go through, inevitably we will end up losing a loved one at some point in our lives. Whether a family member, a friend, or a beloved pet, we all experience the hardships of grief after losing someone close to us. Grief can produce a wide variety of emotions: we can feel sad, angry, confused, nostalgic, hysterical, among many other moods, until finally finding our way to acceptance and peace. The process of grief isn’t a linear one either, and while you may experience the emotions of grief in a certain order, someone else might have a totally different reaction to losing a loved one.

When dealing with grief, it can feel overwhelming to come up with coping mechanisms on your own. You’ve dealt with a great loss, and just getting up in the morning to start your day can feel like a hurdle in itself. But, there are ways to cope with grief that can help you move towards a new normal, while still honoring your loved one in a way that is emotionally fulfilling. If you’re currently experiencing grief, or if you want to learn more about the grieving process, we’re here to help with a breakdown of what the grieving process is, and ways you can begin to heal after losing a loved one.

What is Grief?

Grief is an emotional state most often caused by the loss of a loved one. When one is grieving, they tend to go through a series of five common emotions. These emotions are often referred to as the “stages” of grief. You can experience the stages of grief in the order listed below, or you may experience them in a different order. You could also experience multiple feelings at once, or go back and forth between them. However the emotions of your grief journey manifest, just know that it’s normal to experience a wide array of difficult feelings, all of which are valid.

Denial

Denial, often the first stage of grief, can manifest itself in the form of shock. When you get the news that a loved one has passed, you might not want to believe it. You could also try to isolate yourself to avoid having to deal with the reality of your loved one no longer being around. Denial is typically a short lived stage of grief; giving yourself adequate time to come to terms with your loss can help you work through the denial stage.

Anger

Anger is a normal part of the grief process. It’s completely understandable to feel upset that your loved one is gone. You may feel that it’s unfair for others to enjoy life with their loved ones, when you’ve lost someone who’s near to you, and feel resentful. While it’s natural to deal with anger when grieving, it’s important to find a way to channel that anger in a healthy way. You might find a positive release from anger in journaling about your feelings, or by talking to someone like a therapist, who can help guide you on a path to overcome your grief.

Bargaining

Bargaining is a part of grief where one tries to find a way to reconcile their loss by making life changes to avoid more grief in the future. While there is an element of hope to bargaining, attempting to avoid grief as a whole will only prolong the process. Facing your emotions as they are and accepting them can help you move forward.

Depression

Depression is one of the hardest stages of grief and is characterized by feelings of sadness and malaise. You may feel that life isn’t worth living without your loved one around, and isolate yourself from others as a result. In order to overcome the depression that can come with grief, think of all the parts of your life that are worth living for. It can also be helpful to talk with a therapist to come up with coping mechanisms to deal with depression in the moment.

Acceptance

The final stage of grief, acceptance, is the process by which you finally come to terms with the loss of a loved one. While grief never fully disappears, it does get easier. When working to accept your loss, you can do things to honor the memory of your deceased loved one. For instance, if your loved one was cremated, you could encapsulate their memory with an Eterneva diamond. Eterneva takes a small portion of ashes, and removes carbon from them to create a lab-based diamond that can be set in a necklace or ring that you can wear as an eternal reminder of your loved one. You can also memorialize your loved one by looking back on old memories, and sharing stories of their past with other people who held them dear.

Grief is an incredibly emotional process that takes place after the loss of a loved one. Though grief never follows one set course, you can work through it by knowing the different stages of grief, embracing the emotions that come up, and memorializing your loved one in ways they would have wanted.