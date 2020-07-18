Unfinished Work: Women And Democracy

As the nation prepares to decide its future in November, the notion of “the women’s vote” remains persistent — but it’s an idea that many say actually undermines the power women hold. Why has America latched onto this idea? What can be done to change it?

This Unfinished Work conversation, hosted by deputy Politics editor Rachel Dry, will give political minds and voting rights leaders an opportunity to shed light on the true voting power of women — and how that power, particularly that of women of color and women from underserved populations, is under attack.

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress, will join discussing her advocacy for Puerto Rico to have full voting rights & political representation.

Click here to join.