MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Unfinished Work: Women And Democracy

Unfinished Work: Women And Democracy

As the nation prepares to decide its future in November, the notion of “the women’s vote” remains persistent — but it’s an idea that many say actually undermines the power women hold. Why has America latched onto this idea? What can be done to change it?

This Unfinished Work conversation, hosted by deputy Politics editor Rachel Dry, will give political minds and voting rights leaders an opportunity to shed light on the true voting power of women — and how that power, particularly that of women of color and women from underserved populations, is under attack. 

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress, will join discussing her advocacy for Puerto Rico to have full voting rights & political representation.

Click here to join.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Christina Bianco, “The Girl Of a Thousand Voices” Helps Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2020
Read More

Broadway Gets Political

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 18th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2020
Read More

Musical Theatre Factory’s People of Color Representation Roundtable

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 17, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 17th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2020
Read More

Attention All Kids Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Has Drama Workshop Tomorrow

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 16th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2020
Read More

Broadway Records Releases Our Table: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2020
Read More