Union Burger Bar Brings Burger Bliss and More to Hamptons

The Hamptons are truly beautiful and offer so much to visitors and locals alike. But one challenging thing can be finding a perfect lunch that is easy, breezy and fun. Look no further than Southampton’s Union Burger Bar.

Located in the heart of the village is this fantastic establishment that is serving up good food and good vibes. Staying in the lane of being socially-distanced tables and sanitized stations is a perfect way to describe this lovely patio setting.

Colorful umbrellas shade customers as they dine on some of the best burgers out east. Service is super cheerful as staff welcomes you fully masked and ready to make you happy.

There are many fantastic starters to kick off your meal. We particularly love their Fried Pickles served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce. Also try their Mac & Cheese and Union Nachos with marinated skirt steak, house cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, corn, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Being known around town for their burgers your selections are as massive as their portion sizes. You can build your own or go for the Chef’s Selections. The Union Double is juicy and tasty. Served with two 5 oz patties, American cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion hay on a Martins potato bun it will bring a smile to your face as stunning as Cooper’s Beach. All burgers are served with pickle and a choice of hand cut fries or house slaw. Substitute a side salad, onion rings, or sweet potato fries for an additional $2. Burgers taste so great because the fresh meat is 100% certified Black Angus Beef from Niman Ranch in the Mid-West. It is all grass-fed, humanely raised and 100% antibiotic and hormone free.

And, that is not all. Union Burger also has great salads and a summer special Lobster Roll. And don’t skip the delightful shakes menu with delicious selections such as Vanilla, Cookies & Cream and Caramel.

Kids and adults alike fall in love with their house specialty sweets such as the Cotton Candy with vanilla, fruity pebbles frosted rim, strawberry milkshake, cotton candy, whipped cream and a giant lollipop; as well as for vegetarians Cookies & Cream with vanilla, crushed Oreo frosted rim, vanilla shake, topped with a giant Oreo cookie, fresh whipped cream, crumbled Oreos and chocolate drizzle.

Here is to your perfect summer at Union Burger Bar.

UNION BURGER BAR

40 Bowden Sq, Southampton, NY 11968

(631) 377-3323

https://www.unionburgerbar.com/

Lunch begins at 11:30 am and dinner is served until 10:00 pm.