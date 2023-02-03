Upclose and Personal With F. Murray Abraham

At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s was the prolific actor F. Murray Abraham. Abraham read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.

Known for his roles on stage and screen, Abraham came to prominence as Antonio Salieri in the film Amadeus (1984) for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama as well as a BAFTA Award nomination.

Abraham made his Broadway debut in the Man in the Glass Booth. He received the Obie Award for Outstanding Performance for his roles in Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya and William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. He returned to Broadway in the revival of Terrence McNally’s comedy It’s Only a Play receiving a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play nomination.

He has appeared in many roles, both leading and supporting, in films such as All the President’s Men (1976), Scarface (1983), The Name of the Rose (1986), Last Action Hero(1993), Mighty Aphrodite (1995), Dillinger and Capone (1995), Star Trek: Insurrection(1998), Finding Forrester (2000), Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), The Grand Budapest Hotel(2014), Isle of Dogs (2018) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019).

He was a regular cast member on the Showtime drama series Homeland (2012–2018), which earned him two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He also starred in Mythic Quest (2020–2021), Moon Knight(2022), and The White Lotus (2022) with the latter earning him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.