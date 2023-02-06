Upclose and Personal With Laila Robins

At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg long time collaborator Tony Roberts was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.

Laila Robins is an actors, actor. She is equally at home on the stage, film and television. In films she has appeared in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, An Innocent Man, Live Nude Girls, True Crime, She’s Lost Control, Eye in the Sky and A Call to Spy. Her television credits include regular roles on Gabriel’s Fire, Homeland, and Murder in the First. In 2022, she portrays Pamela Milton in the final season of The Walking Dead and has returned.

Robins appeared on Broadway as Lady Utterword in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Heartbreak House, Frozen, The Herbal Bed and The Real Thing directed by Mike Nichols. (Robins succeeded actress Glenn Close in the role).

Robins has appeared off-Broadway in Sore Throats, The Merchant of Venice in which she won the 2012 Drama Desk Award, Mrs. Klein (in which she also toured with Uta Hagen), Burnt Piano, opposite Richard Thomas in Second Stage Theatre’s Tiny Alice, and The Film Society. She has also appeared in numerous regional theatre productions, such as the 1997 Fiftieth Anniversary production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. Robins also appeared as Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis in 2002. Robins is also a frequent performer at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, where she has starred in Macbeth, Three Sisters and The Cherry Orchard.

Robins has won or been nominated for several awards including the Actors’ Equity Foundation Joe A. Callaway Award, the 2012 Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Ensemble for Sweet and Sad, the Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress (2004) for Frozen and Outstanding Lead Actress (2007) for Sore Throats, the 1997 Joseph Jefferson Award Best Actress for A Streetcar Named Desire at The Steppenwolf Theatre, the Helen Hayes Award nomination, 1997 Supporting Performer, Non-Resident Production for Mrs. Klein, and the Drama League Award.

Robins is a guest instructor at HB Studio.

Robins has been in a relationship with Robert Cuccioli since they co-starred in Macbeth at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

Look for Laila Robins, F. Murray Abraham and Julian Schlossberg, to all be participating in a new Broadway show next year based on Norman Mailer.

This was the last of our series and I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.

Video by Magda Katz

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy