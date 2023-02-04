Upclose and Personal With Marlo Thomas

At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg BFF Marlo Thomas was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.

Marlo Thomas is best known for starring on the sitcom That Girl, her children’s franchise Free to Be… You and Me. She has received three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Peabody Award for her work in television, has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. She has also received a Grammy Award for her children’s album Marlo Thomas and Friends: Thanks & Giving All Year Long. In 2014, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Thomas serves as National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was founded by her father Danny Thomas in 1962. She created the Thanks & Giving campaign in 2004 to support the hospital and Marlo’s godmother was Loretta Young.

Thomas attended the Actors Studio, where she studied with Lee Strasberg until his death in 1982.

Marlo made guest appearances on several television series, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and played Rachel Green’s mother, on Friends. She was also in several films including Thieves and Starstruck. On Broadway Thieves, Social Security The Shadow Box, and George Is Dead in Relatively Speaking. Off-Broadway shows include; The Exonerated, The Vagina Monologues, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Clever Little Lies at the Westside Theatre and more.

Marlo performed with F. Murray Abraham in Paper Doll and is the BFF of Julian Schlossberg and has worked with him extensively.

Stay tuned for Tony Roberts and Laila Robins interviews and book reading, as I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.

Video by Magda Katz

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy