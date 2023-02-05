Book Reviews

Upclose and Personal With Tony Roberts

Upclose and Personal With Tony Roberts

At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg long time collaborator Tony Roberts was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.

Robert’s is mostly known for his roles in six Woody Allen movies—most notably Annie Hall—often playing Allen’s best friend. He appeared in both the Broadway and film versions of Play It Again, Sam (directed by Herbert Ross), Radio Days (in which his father had a voice role), Stardust Memories, Hannah and Her Sisters, A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, and Woody Allen’s segment for The Concert for New York City.

Roberts memorably portrayed the badgering Deputy Mayor Warren LaSalle in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. He also appeared in the Sidney Lumet films Serpico and Just Tell Me What You Want. Roberts was in the 1983 horror film Amityville 3-D portraying John Baxter, the owner of the infamous possessed house. Roberts was featured in The Longest Week.

Roberts’s Broadway credits include Barefoot in the Park; How Now, Dow Jones; Murder at the Howard Johnson’s; Promises, Promises; Sugar (the musical version of the movie Some Like It Hot); The Sisters Rosensweig; They’re Playing Our Song; Victor/Victoria; The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife; Arsenic and Old Lace; and Cabaret. In 1998 he played Buddy Plummer in Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. In 2007, Roberts returned to Broadway in the roller-disco rock musical Xanadu.

On television, Roberts was the third actor to play Lee Pollock on The Edge of Night. He has appeared in numerous series such as The Carol Burnett Show, Matlock, and Law & Order.

Off Broadway, Roberts appeared in many shows including the star studded revival of Mornings at Seven produced by Julian Schlossberg.

Stay tuned for the last of our series with Laila Robins. I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.

Video by Magda Katz

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

