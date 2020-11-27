Upper West Side Composer, Joe Gianono’s Christmas Song Santa Dot Com hits all the Right Notes During Pandemic

One of Joe Gianono’s favorite project’s is his latest Christmas Album, “It’s Christmas” that features a song for kids to write to Santa via the internet, “Santa Dot Com”, a song that he wrote for kids, young and old, who still believe in Santa Claus in this new computer and now pandemic era. It hits all the right notes now more than ever! Santa Dot Com was recorded by Broadway Child Star, Kara Oates, who performed in Mary Poppins and Billy Elliot . On the other side of the pond, Santa Dot Com was also recorded in London by the U.K’s boy soprano Laurence Kilsby, There is also a duet version with both Kara and Laurence. The music is composed by Joe Gianono with lyrics were written by renowned lyricist, Hal Hackady.

This is not the only Christmas song, Joe also wrote “I Don’t Want To Celebrate Christmas (Anymore)”, and “It’s Christmas”

Please listen here at this link:

https://joegianono.hearnow.com/

Joe Gianono is the resident composer of the White Horse Theater Company and has composed incidental music for The Rose Tatoo, Little Eyolf, Savannah Black & Blue, Small Craft Warnings, In the Bar Of A Tokyo Hotel, The Book Of Lambert, Clothes For A Summer Hotel, Night Mother and Suddenly Last Summer.

He is also the composer of the musical adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, performed at the York Theater in NYC, with lyrics by Hal Hackady and libretto by Tony Scully.

As an arranger/orchestrator for over 30 years in every venue, Joe has work for many of the world’s finest orchestras and artists including the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Paul Taylor Dance, Company, PM Dawn, Philip Bailey, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chita Rivera, Michel Camilo, Bucky Pizzarelli and over 30 Broadway & regional musicals.

Recent and upcoming publications include Trois Jimnopedies for Flute and Guitar, TNT for Chorus and Piano and Elegy for solo Cello and String Orchestra published by Subito Music. He is an ASCAP and BMI member and is also published by ACM Records, Subito Music and Joe Gianono Music Publishing.

Mr. Gianono has recently started his own record label that is primarily dedicated to popular music. “Small Craft Warnings”, performed by Luellen Abdoo and Elaine Chelton, has been on “Exploring Music” hosted by Bill McGlaughlin on WQXR (105.9 FM) and it’s nationwide affiliates.

Recent projects include “A Troll In The Park”, a piece for Solo Violin and “Incidental Music” for the White Horse Theater Company production of the play, I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Cyndy Marion.

He is also in the process of completing a choral work titled “Spatial Quantum” for large choir, organ, 6 brass, 6, winds, 6 percussion, low strings and pre-recorded soundscape which is dedicated to the memory of the crew of the space shuttle “Challanger” .

The upcoming publication of his “Elegy for Solo Cello and String Orchestra” will be available from Subito Music Publishing.

In Nashville, where he recorded his song “Silly Girl” with vocalist, Brandon Maddox and the Reba McEntire band.

Joe’s song, “I Like Green”, is an environmental song about being “green” in urban areas, like NYC.

Joe Gianono’s music can be heard as the episode theme music for “The Soup” (E! Entertainment), as well as on “Chelsea Lately” (E!), “Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers” (Disney) and “Fatal Honeymoons” (E!), etc. and feature film, “Somebody Marry Me”.

Here’s his music of Hunchback of Notre Dame

He also owns over 100 different musical instruments and was a page turner for the pianists at The NYC Ballet!