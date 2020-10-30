‘Us Kids’ Premieres

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
From Kim A. Snyder, director of the Peabody Award-winning documentary Newtown, comes an insightful, rousing coming-of-age story of a generation of youth leaders determined to take the reigns and fight for justice at a most critical time in our nation’s history. Sparked by the plague of gun violence ravaging their schools, Us Kids chronicles the March For Our Lives movement over the course of several years, following Emma Gonzalez, its co-founders, survivors and a group of teenage activists as they pull off the largest youth protest in American history and set out across the country and globally to build an inclusive and unprecedented youth movement that addresses racial justice, a growing public health crisis and shocking a political system into change.

For screening information please visit here.

Photo – David Hogg in the documentary Us Kids. Credit…K.A. Snyder Productions/Alamo Drafthouse Virtual Cinemas

