Use These Tips to Repair and Prevent Dry Skin by Your Eyes

Dry skin around the eyes can be a pain to deal with and it’s typically triggered by a change in climate, aging, or other factors. However, some people naturally have drier skin than others, which can make it harder to care for. If you’re in either boat, here are some solutions to repairing dry skin and preventing it from drying and cracking:

How to Repair Your Skin

Minimize Makeup Use

Makeup can be hell on the skin, which is why it might be best to start toning it down a little bit if you wear heavy makeup. Some makeup products contain harsh chemicals that can cause blemishes and dryness, especially if you don’t wash your makeup off each day. Consider using makeup that’s less drying or applying a thinner coat. Research the ingredients of your favorite products and try to figure out which ingredients are drying out your skin. Switch products if you need to.

Use a Gentle Skincare Product

The skin around your eyes is sensitive and delicate. Make sure you’re not using harsh products on it. Instead, try a more gentle, quality eye cream such as Rodan + Fields Redefine Eye Cream. This multi-functional eye cream is made of Peptides and Glycerin that helps moisturize and reduce fine lines and other blemishes near the eyes, helping to repair and prevent dry, cracked skin. If you’re looking for the best eye cream for undereye wrinkles, crow’s feet, and lines you’ve finally met your match.

Get a Humidifier

A humidifier isn’t just for treating the common cold. In fact, a humidifier can help add moisture to your skin. Since the skin around the eyes is thinner, it’s more vulnerable to environmental conditions. So start looking for a quality humidifier so you can reap the benefits of moisturized, gorgeous-looking skin. You can get several types of humidifiers, such as:

Central humidifier

Evaporator

Ultrasonic humidifier

Steam vaporizer

Impeller humidifier

Think about what humidity level you might need because low humidity can cause dry skin and high humidity comes with problems of its own.

How to Prevent Dry Skin

Stop Eating Foods That Dry Your Skin Out

Certain foods can naturally dry out your skin, including foods like:

Refined carbs (bread, rice, pasta, etc.)

Salty foods (French fries, canned soup, etc.)

Sugary foods (candy, gum, soft drinks, cakes, pies, etc.)

Alcohol

Coffee

Foods high in vitamin A should also be avoided, as they can be drying to the skin, as well as hair brittleness. So don’t take high doses of vitamin A if you want firmer skin around your eyes.

Increase Your Water Intake

Increasing your water intake can keep the skin around your eyes hydrated. If you don’t already drink enough water, start with at least a bottle a day. If you want to go for maximum prevention, try drinking a gallon a day. You’ll see improved elasticity around your eyes and a healthier overall skin tone. It’ll be even better if you spring for alkaline water (water that’s pH balanced), which has additional health benefits.

Get Gorgeous, Youthful Skin

Now that you know what to do, you can start using the above methods to repair your dry skin and prevent it from drying out in the future. Whether you have naturally dry skin or your skin dries out with the changing seasons, you can use the above information to create a skincare routine that helps you repair your dry eye skin and prevent it from reoccurring.