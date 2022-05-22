People have used colloidal silver for healing purposes for thousands of years. People used colloidal silver to preserve liquids like fresh water, wine, and milk in ancient times. It was also used to prevent plague and infections and disinfect utensils and food handling tools.

Colloidal silver comprises silver proteins, silver colloids, and ionic silver. The name describes the particles that do not dissolve but remain suspended in a liquid. Although it is not as popular as it once was, colloidal silver is still effective for treating different ailments.

Here are some uses of colloidal silver you probably didn’t know.

Skincare

Colloidal silver has healing benefits when applied topically on wounds, scrapes, and rashes. It is believed to stimulate soft tissues, reduce swelling, accelerate cell recovery and provide overall healing. People have used it to treat skin conditions like eczema, ringworm, and psoriasis. It doesn’t burn or itch when applied to a wound, and it can speed up the healing time.

Treating ailments

Colloidal silver is versatile. It is an antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antiviral, making it suitable for treating different infections, including shingles, pink eye, ear infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, and other ailments.

It is an organic antibiotic which means that its prolonged use doesn’t create a resistance to bacteria like other antibiotics. When used appropriately, colloidal silver can prevent and control infections. Also, please consult your doctor before making colloidal silver buy to ensure you use it correctly.

Pet care

It is recommendable to check in with your vet before using any medicine on your furry friend to avoid unpleasant outcomes. But we all know that a visit to the vet can be expensive, and you don’t want to waste resources on antibiotics that do not work. Thankfully, you can always try some colloidal silver if it looks like your pet has a ringworm infection, ear or eye infection, a cut, inflammation around the eyes, or a burn. Since it doesn’t itch or burn, you can apply colloidal silver directly to your pet’s affected area, making it a great alternative to bacteria-resistant antibiotics.

precautions

Using colloidal silver orally is not advisable because it can build up in the body tissues giving your mucous membranes a grayish appearance, a symptom of a condition known as argyria. Although the side effect is not dangerous, it is not reversible, and skin discoloration is not something anyone wants.

Colloidal silver may also interfere with the body’s absorption of some antibiotics and thyroid deficiency drugs, preventing a prescription drug from working effectively. Therefore you should avoid using colloidal silver in the long term and consult your doctor before ingesting it orally. If using it topically, test it on a small patch of your skin beforehand.

Colloidal silver is beneficial in treating bacterial, viral, and microbial infections. However, keep in mind that not all colloidal silver is created equal. It is advisable to look for colloidal silver with ten parts per million which indicate that the particles are small and concentrated moderately not to cause toxicity.