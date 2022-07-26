Vacation Style Your Everyday Lifestyle

Make your home feel like a spa.

Have you ever gone on vacation and have had the softest, thickest, most absorbent towels and wanted to take them home? Why are these hotel towels so much better than the ones in our homes, sold by major retailers? This can be because hotels and spas aim to please with only the best quality towels and you can, too. There are many ways to make your home feel like a spa. Candles, low lighting, fancy soaps and tasteful décor is all important, but the way a towel feels on your skin can make a world of difference.

By choosing towels that are organic and made right here in the United States, you will immediately feel pampered and at peace after a long day on the beach or a busy day running errands. American Blossom Linens takes pride in the way they manufacture their luxurious organic bath towels made in USA . Their organic cotton towels are super soft to the touch while being heavy and durable to last. To create these beautiful long-lasting towels, American Blossom uses 100% Organic West Texas Cotton, ring spun, 2-ply cotton loops. In simpler terms, they manufacture their fully organic towels in Georgia, using the most sustainable, United States materials. These bath towels are also free of all synthetic dyes and OEKO-TEX ® certified, to be the kindest to your skin.

Janet Wischnia is the founder of American Blossom Linen and one of the owners of Thomaston Mills, the manufacturer of American Blossom Linens, which they bought in 2001 out of bankruptcy. Their factories currently reside in Thomaston, Georgia and Easley, South Carolina. The family-owned company has been in business since 1931 and was started by Wischnia’s grandfather.

Besides luxury, organic bath towels, American Blossom Linens offers more sustainable home goods to embellish your entire home, not just the bathroom.