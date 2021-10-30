MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Vaccine Mandate For NYC Workers Is Pushed Back Until Monday Could This Have Something To Do With The Election

“I´m a man of faith, and I don´t believe that putting something manmade into my body is good.”

Mayor de Blasio and NYC are blackmailing and bribing essential workers to vaccinate. We are facing a crime spike, shortages of police, firefighters, EMT’s, nurses, doctors, teachers and sanitation workers. De Blasio’s edict has triggered furious protests, and warnings up to 40 per cent of fire houses could close, with up to 150 fewer ambulances a day in service. Maybe they know something we don’t.

The vaccine deadline officially expired at 5pm Friday, with anyone showing proof of one shot before receiving a $500 bonus. Workers will now be allowed to get the shot on Saturday and Sunday, so they won’t be put on unpaid leave if they show up to work with proof of inoculation on Monday.  

22 per cent of the city’s 36,000 cops, 35 per cent of the Big Apple’s 10,951 firefighters and 20 per cent of the city’s 10,000 emergency responders are not getting jabbed. Another 160,000 workers also refuse as do that as well as 7,200 sanitation workers. Trash bags have begun to accumulate. Robberies are up 10 per cent, felony assaults up 15.2 per cent over the same four week period. Non-rape sex crimes have spiked  by 27 per cent, with hate crimes up by 90 per cent.  

De Blasio has stated: “My job is to keep people safe” yet they have flown unvaccinated illegal aliens into NY. What about this? What about the bail relief which allows criminals to prosper.

My body, my choice unless it is the vaccine right? Wrong, I have the card and I am still morally opposed.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

