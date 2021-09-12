Vaccine Mandates and the Double Standards

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off a question at Friday’s press briefing about the vaccine mandate and why it should not also apply to migrants at the southern border.

A reporter asked her “why is it it that you’re trying to require anybody with a job, or anybody who has a job, or anybody who goes to school, to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but you’re not requiring that of migrants who continue to walk across the southern border.”

The reporter then stated “Vaccines are required for people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirment for migrants at the border. Why?”

“That’s correct,” she responded.

The fact is immigrants are allowed to refuse the jab and thousands have done so. They come into this country sick, infected and are shipped all over. Migrants have been put on buses without being tested, according the El Paso Times. 35 percent – 40 percent of recent arrivals tested positive for Covid and that’s of those who were tested. Border Report revealed that officials in Laredo recently sent three busloads of untested migrants to Austin, Texas, and dropped them off at a Greyhound bus station, because hospitals in Laredo are over capacity.

Most of the immigrants have been not been vaccinated for Covid-19 and they don’t have to quarantine. We don’t have the capacity to test migrants or quarantine those with Covid.

Did you know that there have been so many people that crossed the border in 2021 that it is enough to create the 10th-largest city in the U.S. The number at the moment is 1,111,000,00.

As for the Afghanistan refugees not only are they unvaccinated, but they are carrying the measles. They’re are over 60,000 evacuees.

Why are American’s who have the Covid antibodies, who are opposed for religious reasons and are told the vaccine can kill them being attacked by the media, friends and the politicians and not the migrants who are causing the biggest spike? But of course the media is not talking about that.