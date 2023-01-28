Valentine’s Day Dining Choices

Valentine’s Day dining is a hard choice, but here are some restaurants offering Valentine’s Day specials.

The newly opened Steak Frites Bistro, located in Hell’s Kitchen, will be serving a special prix-fixe menu for two, priced at $85 per person. Starting with a complimentary glass of champagne, highlights from the menu feature: first course options with a choice of Salade Vert, Onion Soup Gratinée, or Pâté de Campagne; main course offerings of either a Bœuf en Croute, a prime beef tenderloin, flakey pastry, mushroom duxelles, and red wine sauce, or a Buttered Poached Lobster, with pommes Anna, leek fondue, and sauce Américaine; and dessert options such as Raspberry Souffle, with dark chocolate and a Chambord ganache, or a selection of cheeses and garnishes.

Steak Frites Bistro will also be offering exclusive specials for the occasion; as an appetizer, a dozen Kushi Oysters with a Yuzu Mignonette for $45; and for main course, a Dry Aged Duck Bigarade, with honey and lavender, Swiss chard, and Tokyo turnips for $48.

The restaurant is open for Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 pm – 10 pm and reservations can be made via Resy.

Steak Frites Bistro comes from Chef/Owner Adam Schop. The restaurant introduces classic French fare in an environment familiar to popular bistros found on the side streets of Paris to Hell’s Kitchen. The experience also includes a thoughtfully curated wine list and cocktail program to complement the cuisine. Their menu provides options for every diner—from those looking to indulge in a multicourse French meal to those on the hunt for a quick, delicious bite—including French, Francophiles, and neighborhood clientele.

We recently reviewed this Steak Frites Bistro and will easily be back.

CASA TuLuM, recently opened in the South Street Seaport, will be offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day five-course tasting menu priced at $150 per person. Beginning with a complimentary glass of champagne, the menu will entail: Happiness is Guac & Chips, with roasted pineapple, red onions, mint, habanero, and pomegranate seeds; CASA TuLuM is Calling – Let’s Go, fideo with angel hair spaghetti, salsa verde, Chipilo cream fresh, and cotija cheese; Don’t Worry, You’re in Tulum, panucho with a homemade blue corn mini huarche, grilled prawns, and Pibil-Xnipec; This Place is a Real Beach, with a choice of Robalo Rosado, wild sea bass, pink mole pine nuts, and mezcal, or Proteina, grilled ribeye with malbec-chili ancho reduction, and asparagus; and for dessert, You Had Me at CASA TuLuM, with a choice of Tres leches power or Mayan warm chocolate cake. CASA TuLuM will also be offering a limited a la carte menu.

For Valentine’s Day dinner, the restaurant will be hosting three dinner seatings: at 5 pm, 8 pm, and 10 pm with a limit of 20 tables available per seating; guests can book their reservations via CASA TuLuM’s website or OpenTable.

At the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, located in the Park South Hotel, executive chef Bryce Shuman will be serving guests a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu priced at $185 per person, with a limited number of reservations available. The menu will feature the following dishes: Caviar and Spring Onion, Kumamoto Oysters and Togarashi Mignonette (+$28 supplement), Kohlrabi and Smoked Potato, Ricotta Ravioli with green garlic and peas, Smoked Snowdance Chicken with Sweet Potato and Figs; and for dessert, a special Heart on Fire (view photos here). Additionally, Sweetbriar will be offering their dinner menu a la carte for those looking to indulge in the restaurant’s traditional offerings; the Heart on Fire will be available for a la carte diners as well.

On Valentine’s Day, Sweetbriar will be open for dinner from 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm, with reservations available through Tock.

Sweetbriar is the lively modern American restaurant well-known for bridging the gap between contemporary cuisine and classic favorites. Executive Chef Bryce Shuman harnesses live-fire cooking and the bounty of New York to create fresh seasonal dishes with impeccable, yet simple presentations. Known for his time at Betony and Eleven Madison Park, Chef Bryce garnered three stars from the New York Times, One Michelin Star, and was named 2015 Food and Wine Magazine “Best New Chef.” With his menu, Sweetbriar focuses on live fire cooking with wood and charcoal, seasonal vegetables, and prime meats.

NoMad’s Michelin-recognized Hortus NYC will be offering guests a four-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. Designed by Executive Chef Lenny Moon, the menu offers an eclectic and romantic culinary adventures featuring pan-Asian flavors infused with European techniques. Priced at $65 per person, the menu begins with a Sea Scallop, in Thai basil and yuzu cream fraiche, with a Thai basil bread crumble. From there, diners can choose an appetizer from the a la carte menu as well as an entrée from the a la carte menu, or a Bone-in Ribeye Steak with grilled lobster meat and polenta. The meal ends with Dark Chocolate Mousse served with strawberry compote. Hortus NYC also offers an optional wine pairing for $40.

Hortus NYC will be open on Valentine’s Day and serving their prix-fixe menu from 5 pm – 11 pm. Reservations are available via Resy and OpenTable.

Hortus NYC is a stylish, modern Asian restaurant that emphasizes a design-forward atmosphere and features a bi-level dining room with a hidden garden that has heaters to ensure customers can enjoy a meal in the picturesque space regardless of the weather.