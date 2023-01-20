Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Love Delivered to Your Door with Rose Box NYC

Valentine’s Day Love Delivered to Your Door with Rose Box NYC

If you are looking for a perfect gift this Valentine’s Day the answer is found at Rose Box NYC. Everyone loves flowers as a gift, but make a lasting impression with the company that specializes in creating long-lasting arrangements with their specially preserved fresh roses.

While most are familiar with the standard dozen roses as an expression of love, Rose Box NYC has uniquely crafted a bright and resounding color selection that is both eye-catching and full of joy. We love the way you can select from a beautiful variety to be anything but a standard gift. You could match a loved one’s personality to perfection. Or you can go off a birth stone and even their astrological sign.

A stunning example is the bold and bright blue in the collection that is ready for delivery to your door. The luxury gift is symbolic of the song, “Roses are red. Violets are  blue,”  butt at the Rose Box NYC you get a sweet new song that comes in all colors of the rainbow. It certainly can be to the tune of “Red roses for a blue lady” to make anyone feel special love.

 

Rose Box NYC is the premier luxury long lasting flower atelier in New York City. By combining the alluring and natural beauty of the rose and their proprietary preservation process, Rose Box NYC produces unforgettable floral arrangements that last for an entire year with absolutely no maintenance required. Their arrangements stay fresh, vibrant and beautiful and are hand crafted to make any moment or any space one to remember.

In addition to the variety of beautiful custom arrangements offered, The Rose Box NYC Flagship Store also sells luxury jewelry and a growing selection of beauty and lifestyle products– making it a one-stop-shop for creating the perfect gift for your
loved one. Sprawling across 2,500 square feet of combined retail and production space, the new store is fronted by large loft-style windows facing the picturesque cobblestone street. The design of the flagship store draws inspiration from the neighborhood itself. The distinct elegance and luxury of Tribeca can surely be felt at 186 Franklin Street through white-painted brick walls, black
accents, neutral wood finishes, a wafting signature scent, and the perfect touch of greenery to accentuate the unique beauty of their arrangements.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Lifestyle
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Lifestyle

How Cosmetic Procedures Can Help You to Gain Confidence

WriterJanuary 3, 2023
Read More

Disposable Vape Doesn’t Taste Good? Here’s What You Should Do

WriterDecember 17, 2022
Read More

Holiday Cards, Ornaments and More – Perfect Ways to Celebrate a Season of Joy

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 1, 2022
Read More

Forget Spring Cleaning New York City – Fall Cleaning is in with Superio

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 4, 2022
Read More

The Old Man and a Bucket of Shrimp …

Suzanna BowlingJuly 30, 2022
Read More

The Best Luxury Bags This Season

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 29, 2022
Read More

Beauty and Wellness Shopping Gets Special Deals

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 11, 2022
Read More

Everlasting Beauty at Ever/Body on the Upper East Side

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 8, 2022
Read More

Cue the Best Things for Workouts This Summer

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 8, 2022
Read More