Valentine’s Day Playlist From T2C

Music makes our hearts race faster and brings us on journey’s into the unknown. Here is our Valentine’s Day Playlist to bring just you or you and your loved one to new heights.

Starting off is Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in a mash-up off “The Next Ten Minutes Ago” from R&H Goes Pop!

From The Lion King Broadway LIVE at the London Palladium “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”



Julian Ovenden & Sierra Boggess sing ‘People Will Say We’re In Love” from Oklahoma!

From Carousel “If I Loved You” with Laura Osnes and Steven Pasquale

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell re-unite to sing “Wheels of a Dream” from Ragtime

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa sings “Unexpected Song” from Song and Dance

“My Cup Runneth Over” from the I Do, I Do doneAretha Franklin style

“Seasons of Love” from the film Rent

Rachel York sings Cole Porter’s “So In Love” from the musical Kiss Me Kate.

Alice Fredenham singing “My Funny Valentine” from Babes In Arms.