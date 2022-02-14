MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Valentine’s Day Playlist From T2C

Valentine’s Day Playlist From T2C

Music makes our hearts race faster and brings us on journey’s into the unknown. Here is our Valentine’s Day Playlist to bring just you or you and your loved one to new heights.

Starting off is Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in a mash-up off “The Next Ten Minutes Ago” from R&H Goes Pop!

From The Lion King Broadway LIVE at the London Palladium “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”

Julian Ovenden & Sierra Boggess sing ‘People Will Say We’re In Love” from Oklahoma!

From Carousel “If I Loved You” with Laura Osnes and Steven Pasquale

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell re-unite to sing “Wheels of a Dream” from Ragtime

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa sings “Unexpected Song” from Song and Dance

“My Cup Runneth Over” from the I Do, I Do doneAretha Franklin style

“Seasons of Love” from the film Rent

Rachel York sings Cole Porter’s “So In Love” from the musical Kiss Me Kate.

Alice Fredenham singing “My Funny Valentine” from Babes In Arms.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Thrills With Heart and The Past

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 12, 2022
Read More

The Music Man: New Photo’s, Subsidized Broadway Tickets and Opening Night Guests

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, It Happened in Key West, Jagged Little Pill, To My Girls and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Funny Girl. Plaza Suite and Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Off Broadway Week As Broadway Week Extends

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s Greatest Love Songs By Candlelight

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2022
Read More

MJ Now That’s Entertainment

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2022
Read More

Intimate Apparel Where The Heart Doesn’t Win

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2022
Read More