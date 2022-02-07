Valentine’s Day Romeo and Juliet and More By Candlelight

Whether you’re looking for a beautifully romantic getaway for you and your partner or a unique classical concert, this Valentine’s Day February 14th at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. head to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church for romantic classical favorites. NYC’s historical building where the walls will be flickering by candlelight to create a magical atmosphere. Prepare to be taken into the clouds with these most treasured masterpieces!

The Highline String Quartet will be playing:

“Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Henry Mancini

“Fantasy Overture” from Romeo and Juliet – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“Love Theme” from Romeo and Juliet – Nino Rota

“O Mio Babbino Caro” from Gianni Schicchi – Giacomo Puccini

“Méditation” from Thaïs – Jules Massenet

“Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission – Ennio Morricone

“String Quartet in D Minor, Op. 56 “Voces intimae”: 2. Vivace” – Jean Sibelius

“As Time Goes By” from Casablanca – Herman Hupfeld

“Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20: II. Larghetto” – Edward Elgar

“Libertango” – Astor Piazzolla

“True Love Waits” – Radiohead

“Serenade for Strings Orchestra in C Major, Op. 48, TH 48: III. Elegie; larghetto elegiaco” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“Intermezzo” from Cavalleria Rusticana – Pietro Mascagni

“Clair de Lune, L.32” – Claude Debussy

Hurry tickets are selling fast