Valentine’s Day Romeo and Juliet and More By Candlelight

Whether you’re looking for a beautifully romantic getaway for you and your partner or a unique classical concert, this Valentine’s Day February 14th at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. head to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church for romantic classical favorites. NYC’s historical building where the walls will be flickering by candlelight to create a magical atmosphere. Prepare to be taken into the clouds with these most treasured masterpieces!
The Highline String Quartet will be playing:
- “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Henry Mancini
- “Fantasy Overture” from Romeo and Juliet – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- “Love Theme” from Romeo and Juliet – Nino Rota
- “O Mio Babbino Caro” from Gianni Schicchi – Giacomo Puccini
- “Méditation” from Thaïs – Jules Massenet
- “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission – Ennio Morricone
- “String Quartet in D Minor, Op. 56 “Voces intimae”: 2. Vivace” – Jean Sibelius
- “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca – Herman Hupfeld
- “Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20: II. Larghetto” – Edward Elgar
- “Libertango” – Astor Piazzolla
- “True Love Waits” – Radiohead
- “Serenade for Strings Orchestra in C Major, Op. 48, TH 48: III. Elegie; larghetto elegiaco” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- “Intermezzo” from Cavalleria Rusticana – Pietro Mascagni
- “Clair de Lune, L.32” – Claude Debussy
