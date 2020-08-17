Valentino Beauty Pure Ranks 690 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, August 17, 2020 – Inc.magazine today revealed that Valentino Beauty Pure has ranked No. 690 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

David DiLorenzo

“This is an incredible honor to be included on this prestigious list,” stated Valentino Beauty Pure founder, David DiLorenzo.

With a dedicated Instagram following of nearly 500,000 followers, founder David DiLorenzo has ignited a powerful movement with his company Valentino Beauty Pure. The brand’s products for years have been touted as the premier line for use by nail aficionados including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Cardi B and Paula Abdul. Now the business is carving out a massive operation that continues to hold dedicated customers while expanding into an educational platform for nail technicians all across America.

Valentino Beauty Pure has become the leading source for nail technicians looking to grow their personal businesses. Clients rave that David’s company is selling topnotch products along with a master plan to dominate the industry by making a great living in a clean and safe environment. David’s mission to have his company offer educational courses both online and in classrooms has shown individuals how to succeed in the beauty business.

Companies like Valentino Beauty Pure on the 2020 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

CONTACT: Glo Creative

michael@glocreative.com

786-623-3911